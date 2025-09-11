MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
4k restored version of Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Rangeela’ set to release in theatres

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, the film also stars Urmila Matondkar and Jackie Shroff

Entertainment Web Desk Published 11.09.25, 05:45 PM
Poster of 'Rangeela'

Poster of 'Rangeela' Instagram

A 4k restored version of Ram Gopal Varma’s 1995 blockbuster Rangeela is set to re-release in the theatres on its 30th anniversary, production banner Ultra Media and Entertainment announced on Thursday.

The film stars Urmila Matondkar, Aamir Khan and Jackie Shroff in lead roles.

“The celebration begins…30th Anniversary of Rangeela. Re-releasing after 3 decades — bigger, brighter & bolder than ever, in 4K with Dolby Sound,” the filmmakers wrote on Instagram alongside a film poster.

Rangeela is a 1995 Indian romantic comedy-drama about an aspiring actress, Mili (Urmila), who gets a chance to become a star with the help of famous actor Raj Kamal (Jackie Shroff).

However, her path to stardom is complicated by a love triangle involving Raj and her childhood friend, Munna (Aamir Khan), who earns his livelihood selling movie tickets in the black market. A love triangle forms, with Mili becoming more entwined with Raj, while Munna, feeling inadequate, leaves a letter expressing his love before departing.

Talking about the film’s re-release, Ram Gopal Varma said, “At the time Rangeela came, love stories were stuck in melodramatic patterns stretched to unbelievable extremes, and music was used like a filler. For me, Rangeela stood for aspiration.”

Ultra Media CEO Sushilkumar Agrawal said, “We are delighted to bring Rangeela back to theatres. It was a landmark film of the ’90s, and this re-release will allow both old fans and new audiences to celebrate its timeless appeal.”

Rangeela also stars Gulshan Grover, Achyut Potdar, Reema Lagoo, Rammohan Sharma and Shefali Shah. The date of the film’s re-release is yet to be announced.

On the work front, Ram Gopal Varma is teaming up with Manoj Bajpayee for his upcoming horror film Police Station Mein Bhoot. The film also stars Genelia Deshmukh.

