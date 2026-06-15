25 Years of ‘Lagaan’ and ‘Gadar’: A historic clash that produced two legends

Hindi cinema has witnessed several memorable box-office battles over the decades, but few rivalries match the legendary status of Lagaan vs Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Released on June 15, 2001, the two films had completely different approaches, targeting different audiences and employing completely different storytelling styles.

Yet, against all odds, both emerged as historic blockbusters and permanently altered the landscape of Bollywood. Twenty-five years later, their simultaneous success remains one of the most extraordinary chapters in Indian cinema history.

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The underdog called Lagaan

Lagaan was an enormous gamble. Ashutosh Gowariker's film was a period drama set in the late 19th century, featured cricket as a central plot device, ran for nearly four hours and was largely devoid of the conventional commercial ingredients that dominated mainstream Hindi cinema at the time.

Even star-producer Aamir Khan was taking a significant risk. It was his first production venture, and the scale of the project was unprecedented. The film transported audiences to the fictional village of Champaner, where impoverished farmers challenge British rulers to a cricket match to escape oppressive taxation.

What could have been a niche film instead became a phenomenon.

Critics praised its screenplay, performances and emotional storytelling. Audiences connected with the underdog narrative and the triumph of ordinary people against impossible odds. The climax cricket match became one of the most gripping sporting sequences ever filmed in Indian cinema. Theatres turned into cricket stadiums as the audience cheered for every run scored by Bhuvan (Aamir) and his team.

The film's music, composed by A.R. Rahman with lyrics by Javed Akhtar, played a crucial role in its success. Songs such as Radha Kaise Na Jale, Ghanan Ghanan, Mitwa, O Paalanhaare and Chale Chalo became instant classics.

The success of Lagaan extended far beyond Indian shores. The film became a major international talking point and eventually earned a nomination for Best Foreign Language Film at the Academy Awards. While it did not win, the nomination gave Indian cinema one of its most visible global moments since Mother India and Salaam Bombay!.

The mass hurricane called Gadar

If Lagaan represented India on the international stage, Gadar represented the unmatched power of mass entertainment.

Directed by Anil Sharma, the film told the story of Tara Singh, a Sikh truck driver, played by Sunny Deol, and Sakina (Ameesha Patel), against the backdrop of the Partition of India in 1947.

The film struck an emotional chord with audiences across India. Its blend of romance, patriotism, family drama and action created an explosive theatrical experience. The public response bordered on hysteria.

Cinema halls were packed to the brim with long queues outside theatres. In many centres, audiences treated screenings like public celebrations, dancing to the songs and even throwing money at the screens. Sunny Deol's towering performance and dialogue delivery became the stuff of popular culture. The ‘hand pump’ has even become a meme material now.

The film's soundtrack, composed by Uttam Singh, became equally popular. Songs including Udja Kale Kawan, Main Nikla Gaddi Leke, Hum Juda Ho Gaye and Musafir Jaane Wale dominated music charts and continue to enjoy popularity even today.

At the box office, Gadar became a juggernaut. It shattered records across numerous territories and emerged as one of the biggest Hindi film blockbusters of its era.

A blockbuster clash, yet both films won

What made the Lagaan-Gadar phenomenon unique was that neither film significantly harmed the other's prospects. Conventional industry wisdom suggested that one major release would inevitably overpower the other. Instead, audiences embraced both.

The year 2001 would ultimately be remembered as one of Hindi cinema's finest periods — with films like Dil Chahta Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham making waves later in the year. But June 15 stands apart as a landmark date.