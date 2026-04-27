BJP polling agent and his minor daughter 'attacked' in South Dinajpur's Hatiduba

A BJP polling agent and his minor daughter were allegedly assaulted at Hatiduba, in ward 18 of Gangarampur municipality, in South Dinajpur district on Friday night.

Police arrested Anwar Hossain, 43, a Trinamool Congress leader, on charges of assaulting Satya Malo, the polling agent, and his daughter and for issuing death threats.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused is a resident of the Kaldighi Hospital area.

Police are searching for others involved in the attack.

Sources said Malo, a resident of Hatiduba and a polling agent of the BJP, was attacked by a group of Trinamool workers and supporters on

Friday night.

“My daughter was injured in the attack and the attackers also tried to strangle me. Also, I have been receiving continuous threats since Friday night,” said Malo.

BJP candidate and outgoing MLA of Gangarampur, Satyendranath Roy, visited Malo’s residence on Saturday

night.

He later staged a protest outside the Gangarampur police station, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused. Malo then filed a complaint against five people and several unidentified persons.

Shubhatosh Sarkar, the subdivisional officer of Gangarampur, confirmed that one person had been arrested on Saturday.

Trinamool leaders denied all allegations and claimed that Malo had initially attacked their party workers, leading to a clash between the two sides.

Trinamool candidate Gautam Das, former district president Mrinal Sarkar and other party leaders visited the police station on Sunday.

Das alleged that their party worker had been falsely implicated.

“The complainant had first attacked our workers. They only protested against that. The BJP candidate visited the victim’s house a day later and made provocative remarks. We have informed the police and will launch protests if necessary,”

he said.