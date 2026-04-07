Relief to airlines: AERA reveals 25% reduced charges across major airports over three months

In a major relief to airlines, airport tariff regulator Airport Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) on Tuesday announced a 25 per cent reduction in landing and parking charges across major airports.

This reduction, which comes into immediate effect, will be applicable to all domestic flights for a period of three months, AERA said in an order.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tariff follows the government's directive to the authority in view of the ongoing West Asia crisis, the order stated.

"Landing and parking charges (part of aeronautical tariff) at all major airports shall be reduced by 25 per cent from the prevailing tariff. This reduction shall take effect immediately and will be applicable on all domestic flights for a period of three months," AERA stated in the order.

"After due consideration, the Authority has decided to implement the directions issued by the government," it added.