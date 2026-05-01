ATF price unchanged for domestic airlines; international jet fuel up 5%, commercial LPG see record hike

Fuel pricing presented a mixed picture on Friday as ATF rates for domestic airlines and retail prices of petrol, diesel and household LPG remained unchanged, while jet fuel for international carriers rose and commercial LPG witnessed a record spike amid surging global energy prices.

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices for domestic airlines remained unchanged as state-owned oil companies chose to absorb rising global fuel costs to shield airlines and consumers, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) said.

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Retail prices of petrol, diesel and domestic LPG cylinders were also kept steady, insulating consumers from international price volatility. In a statement, IOC said there has been no rate revision in key fuels affecting the general public.

ATF prices are revised on the first of every month based on input costs. While there was no change for domestic carriers, jet fuel prices for international airlines were increased by 5 per cent, marking the second consecutive monthly hike.

ATF prices for international airlines were raised by USD 76.55 per kilolitre, or 5.33 per cent, to USD 1,511.86 per kl in Delhi, home to India’s busiest airport, according to state-owned oil firms.

IOC said retail prices of petrol and diesel — which account for nearly 90 per cent of consumption — remain unchanged. Similarly, prices of domestic LPG (14.2-kg cylinders) for about 33 crore consumers and kerosene distributed under the public distribution system (PDS) have not been altered.

Overall, around 80 per cent of petroleum products have seen no change in prices, ensuring stability for the majority of consumers, the statement said. Nearly 4 per cent of products recorded a decrease, while 16 per cent — largely industrial fuels — registered an increase.

Price revisions have been limited to select industrial segments, which account for a relatively small share of consumption and are subject to routine monthly adjustments based on global benchmarks, IOC added.

Prices of bulk and commercial LPG cylinders, which account for less than 1 per cent of total consumption, have been revised upward. Bulk diesel and ATF for international airline operations have also been increased.

The price of commercial LPG saw a steep hike of Rs 993 per 19-kg cylinder — the sharpest ever increase — marking the third consecutive monthly rise due to elevated global energy prices linked to the West Asia conflict.

A 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder, used by establishments such as hotels and restaurants, now costs Rs 3,071.5 in Delhi, up from Rs 2,078.50. In three successive hikes, commercial LPG rates have risen by Rs 1,303.

In contrast, domestic cooking gas prices remained unchanged. Rates were last revised on March 7, when prices were increased by Rs 60 per 14.2-kg cylinder. A domestic LPG cylinder currently costs Rs 913 in Delhi.

Petrol and diesel prices also remain frozen following a Rs 2 per litre cut in March last year. Petrol is priced at Rs 94.72 per litre in Delhi, while diesel costs Rs 87.62 per litre.

State-owned oil marketing companies — Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum — revise ATF and LPG prices on a monthly basis in line with international benchmarks and exchange rates.

IOC said the current pricing reflects a calibrated approach to align with global trends while protecting domestic consumers and maintaining economic stability, even as global oil prices have surged nearly 50 per cent amid disruptions caused by the West Asia conflict.