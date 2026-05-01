Commercial LPG price hits record high after Rs 993 hike; third straight monthly rise amid West Asia conflict

Commercial LPG price saw its sharpest-ever jump of Rs 993 per 19-kg cylinder on Friday, the third consecutive monthly rise driven by higher global energy costs tied to the West Asia conflict.

A 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder, widely used by hotels and restaurants, now stands at a record Rs 3,071.5 in Delhi, up from Rs 2,078.50 earlier.

ADVERTISEMENT

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise ATF and LPG prices on the first day of every month based on international benchmarks and the exchange rate.

Global oil prices have shot up almost 50 per cent after the war in West Asia disrupted energy supply chains.

The rates had increased by Rs 195.50 per cylinder on April 1, after a previous hike of Rs 114.5 on March 1.

In three increases, commercial LPG rates have gone up by Rs 1,303.

Prices of domestic cooking gas LPG - the one used in household kitchens - remained unchanged. Domestic LPG rates were last hiked by Rs 60 per 14.2-kg cylinder on March 7. It costs Rs 913 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi.

Petrol and diesel prices continue to remain frozen after a Rs 2 per-litre reduction in March last year; petrol currently costs Rs 94.72 per litre in Delhi and diesel Rs 87.62.