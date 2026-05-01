Adani Enterprises posts first loss in 17 quarters amid rising costs pressure

Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the infrastructure major led by Gautam Adani, suffered a loss after 17 quarters, as it battled higher depreciation from the newly operational ‌airport at Navi Mumbai and a copper plant in Gujarat.

Loss of ₹221 crore attributable to the owners of the company compared with a ₹3,845-crore profit a year ago, was also led by higher expenses.

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While the Navi Mumbai airport began operations in December last year, the 500,000 tonne per annum copper plant was commissioned in March, increasing depreciation charges. Expenses also surged to ₹32,458 crore in Q4FY26, compared with ₹26,288 crore a year ago.

Adani’s commercial mining segment’s loss widened to ₹1,128 crore from a loss of ₹284 crore a year earlier, primarily due to mining operation “constraints” at its thermal coal Carmichael mine in Australia, a company executive said on an earnings conference call, Reuters reported. The firm’s new energy business declined 4.2 per cent to ₹952 crore.

Adani Ports

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone on Thursday reported a 9.43 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹3,308.30 crore for March quarter FY26 against a net profit of ₹3,023.10 crore a year ago.