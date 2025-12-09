Intel pledges support for India’s semiconductor mission: CEO Lip-Bu Tan

US computer chip major Intel has reaffirmed its commitment to India’s semiconductor ambitions, following a meeting between Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Tan said the company would support the government’s India Semiconductor Mission, which aims to establish a high-end electronic component ecosystem in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Honored to meet Prime Minister @narendramodi in New Delhi this afternoon. We had a wide-ranging discussion on a variety of topics related to technology, computing and the tremendous potential for India. I applaud the Prime Minister for putting in place a comprehensive semiconductor design and manufacturing policy and Intel is committed to support the India Semiconductor Mission," Tan said in a post on X.

Intel has had a presence in India for nearly four decades and operates one of the country’s largest research and development centres.

However, the company has not yet produced chipsets locally.

The company has signed an agreement with the Tata Group to manufacture and assemble semiconductors in India for the local market.

The company is also investing in 3D Glass Solutions' packaging unit under Heterogeneous Integration Packaging Solutions Pvt Ltd.

This marks the first project in India involving Intel’s investment. The initiative is further supported by US technology giants, including Lockheed Martin and Applied Materials, with a total investment of Rs 1,943 crore and an annual production capacity of five crore units.

A senior official of the Odisha government had said in September that the ground-breaking ceremony of the project would be held during Tan's visit to India.