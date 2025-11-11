MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
IndiGo plans codeshare partnership with China Southern Airlines

PTI Published 11.11.25, 02:07 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock picture.

IndiGo plans to enter into a codeshare partnership with China Southern Airlines as it seeks to provide enhanced air connectivity options to Chinese cities.

On Tuesday, IndiGo and China Southern Airlines inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a codeshare partnership and mutual co-operation agreement. The pact is subject to regulatory approvals, according to a release.

Generally, a codeshare partnership allows an airline to book its passengers on its partner carrier on a single ticket.

"This partnership aims to offer enhanced travel options and integrated travel itineraries to customers travelling between India and China on the joint network of both airlines besides through check-in process, among other benefits," IndiGo said in the release.

The latest announcement from IndiGo comes a day after the airline started direct daily flights from Delhi to Guangzhou.

On October 26, IndiGo resumed flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou, marking commencement of direct air connectivity between India and China after more than five years.

Direct flights were operational between the two countries till early 2020 before being suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Indian and Chinese carriers had direct services.

The services remained suspended in view of the eastern Ladakh border row.

Following the recent diplomatic initiatives, it was decided to resume the direct flights between the two countries.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

