Indian defence firm secures army, navy orders for indigenous anti-drone system

Noida-based IG Defence said on Thursday that its IG T-Shul Pulse Anti-Drone System will be inducted by both services within nearly a month

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 15.01.26, 07:50 PM
Representational image

Representational image PTI

An Indian defence technology firm has secured orders from the army and the Indian Navy for an indigenously developed anti-drone system, signalling the armed forces’ growing focus on countering hostile unmanned aerial threats using domestic solutions.

Noida-based IG Defence said on Thursday that its IG T-Shul Pulse Anti-Drone System will be inducted by both services within nearly a month.

The company said the orders aim to strengthen operational capabilities to disrupt and neutralise hostile drones deployed for surveillance, disruption and cross-border infiltration.

Lightweight and rapidly deployable, the IG T-Shul Pulse Anti-Drone System is meant for frontline troops, perimeter security, and the protection of military bases and “critical strategic assets,” the firm said in a statement.

“It offers an effective jamming range of up to two kilometres under line-of-sight and interference-free conditions, providing tactical units with an immediate response option against emerging aerial threats,” IG Defence said.

The IG T-Shul Pulse is described as a “handheld, electronic warfare-based counter-drone jammer designed to disrupt and neutralise hostile drones in active operational environments.”

The company specialises in the design, development and deployment of advanced unmanned aerial systems (UAS), short-range missile systems, and counter-unmanned solutions.

According to IG Defence, the system marks a shift from legacy single-function jammers. It employs a multi-band, directionally controlled electronic denial architecture developed for frontline military use.

“The emphasis on directional electronic suppression allows threat engagement without unnecessarily degrading friendly communications or onboard naval systems,” the statement said.

By focusing electronic energy along the threat axis, the system improves neutralisation while reducing electromagnetic spill over and limiting cyber and electronic attack surfaces.

This enables “reliable deployment in contested electromagnetic environments on land and at sea,” the firm said.

IG Defence said the induction reflects the armed forces’ increasing reliance on domestic defence technology under the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives.

The system is entirely designed, developed and manufactured in India, with current production capacity running into the hundreds and scalable to meet operational requirements.

