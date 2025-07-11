Gautam Adani to create world-class, affordable, AI-first healthcare ecosystems in Mumbai and Ahmedabad

Billionaire Gautam Adani on Friday revealed plans to build an AI-first, multidisciplinary healthcare ecosystem that integrates affordability, scalability, and global best practices, as he shared his vision for transforming healthcare in India.

Speaking at the 5th Annual Conference of the Society for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery - Asia Pacific (SMISS-AP) here, he called for a complete system-wide redesign to meet the needs of the future.

Adani, who heads ports-to-energy conglomerate, said three years ago, on his 60th birthday, his family pledged Rs 60,000 crore towards healthcare, education, and skill development.

"We did not enter healthcare because it lacked momentum. We entered because the momentum was not enough," he said.

"The pace of change was out of step with the urgency of future demands. As the landscape unfolded, one truth stood out - healthcare does not need incremental upgrades. It needs a system-wide redesign. Not an evolution but a revolution rooted in intelligence as well as empathy."

Citing low back pain as a leading cause of disability in India - a crisis more widespread than diabetes or heart disease - he said: "If we are to carry the full weight of our national ambition, we must first heal the spine of our people."

He urged the assembled global gathering of spine surgeons and specialists to become not only medical leaders but nation-builders.

Referring to the previously announced Adani Healthcare Temples - large, 1,000-bed integrated medical campuses to be established first in Ahmedabad and Mumbai - Adani said they would be "world-class, affordable, AI-first healthcare ecosystems" and would comprise “modular, scalable infrastructure of the kind that can expand rapidly in the face of pandemics or emergencies."

He added that these campuses would serve as centres of excellence for clinical care, research and academic training, guided by the Mayo Clinic’s global expertise in design, medical infrastructure and innovation.

"We are here to build India’s healthcare for tomorrow and a system that is integrated, intelligent, inclusive and inspired," he said.

The industrialist laid out a vision for a future-ready healthcare system focused on five core principles - integrated care that breaks traditional silos, modular and scalable infrastructure, technologically enabled education with a focus on robotics and AI, stronger investment in nursing and paramedical training, and human-centric insurance models that prioritise patients over paperwork.

Adani also called upon medical entrepreneurs to explore bold new frontiers - from AI-powered spinal diagnostics to rural surgical units and global centres for robotic spinal care.

"We are investing in modular, scalable infrastructure of the kind that can expand rapidly in the face of pandemics or emergencies. We are championing the creation of large, world-class healthcare institutes that bring together innovation, patient care, and applied learning under one roof," he said.

He went on to stress that academic training must evolve. "So, our focus is on fostering doctors who not only heal but also lead with skills in robotics, AI, systems thinking, and healthcare management. Their education must go beyond anatomy to include empathy, ethics, and enterprise."

Drawing on his own journey from diamond trading in Mumbai to building India's largest private port in Mundra, he said, "The spine you save today may belong to the engineer who builds tomorrow's bridges, the scientist who invents the next vaccine, or the entrepreneur who powers our next billion-dollar company."

India's healthcare system has made significant strides in recent years, but formidable challenges persist. Government and WHO‐aligned analysis shows India currently has just 20.6 doctors, nurses and midwives per 10,000 people - far below the WHO benchmark of 44.5 per 10,000. This shortage is compounded by a stark rural-urban imbalance - around 74 per cent of doctors practice in urban areas, leaving rural communities especially underserved.

These gaps are reflected in overburdened clinics, rising out-of-pocket spending and reliance on unqualified providers in remote regions. Closing these gaps-and meeting India's universal health goals-demands more than incremental updates. It requires a full-scale redesign of how care is delivered, financed, staffed and scaled across diverse geographies.

With a Rs 60,000 crore family commitment already pledged towards healthcare, education and skill development, the Adani Group's entry into healthcare is part of a broader national mission. "India cannot rise if her people cannot stand. And her people cannot stand without you," Adani told the assembled specialists. "Let us build the backbone of a great nation."