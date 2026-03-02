MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
IndiGo to start daily flights between Kolkata and Shanghai from March 29

The flight will leave Kolkata at 21:45 hours and reach Shanghai at 04:40 hours the next day

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 02.03.26, 08:57 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

IndiGo on Monday announced daily direct flights between Kolkata and Shanghai starting March 29, aiming to boost connectivity, trade and tourism between eastern India and China.

The service will use an Airbus A320 aircraft. The flight will leave Kolkata at 21:45 hours and reach Shanghai at 04:40 hours the next day. The return flight will depart Shanghai at 05:40 hours and arrive in Kolkata at 09:05 hours.

IndiGo Global head of sales Vinay Malhotra said, “The new route reflects the airline's focus on expanding international connectivity from India to key global destinations.”

He added, “The addition of Shanghai to the network, alongside the recently reinstated service to Guangzhou, will help facilitate bilateral trade, tourism and cultural exchange between the two countries.”

The airline said the direct link is expected to support growing exports from West Bengal to China, including marine products, leather goods and specialised textiles.

IndiGo China
