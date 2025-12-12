DGCA suspends four Flight Operations Inspectors over IndiGo flight disruptions

Aviation safety regulator DGCA has suspended four Flight Operations Inspectors (FOIs) following massive disruptions in IndiGo’s operations, which led to the cancellation of thousands of flights and left lakhs of passengers stranded across airports.

The airline cancelled over 50 flights from Bengaluru Airport on Friday.

FOIs are senior officials within the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, responsible for regulatory and safety oversight, and are often deployed to monitor airline operations.

"Four Flight Operations Inspectors (FOIs) at the DGCA have been suspended in connection with the recent large-scale disruptions in IndiGo’s flights," a source said.

These officials ensure aviation safety by inspecting, auditing, and certifying airlines and personnel, including pilots, dispatchers, and cabin crew, to meet strict regulatory standards. Their duties include verifying compliance with regulations, overseeing training, flight standards, and implementing accident prevention measures in India.

"IndiGo has cancelled 54 flights -- 31 arrivals and 23 departures -- from Bengaluru Airport on Friday," a source added.

The crisis-hit airline had previously cancelled over 200 flights from Delhi and Bengaluru on Thursday.

Meanwhile, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and COO Isidre Porqueras are scheduled to appear again before the DGCA's investigation panel at 2 PM on Friday.

The DGCA had intensified its scrutiny of IndiGo on Thursday, stationing officials at the airline’s headquarters to monitor operations, while an inquiry panel questioned CEO Pieter Elbers. Elbers, who appeared before the DGCA-constituted inquiry panel on Thursday, has been asked to appear again on Friday.

The four-member panel includes Joint Director General Sanjay Brahamane, Deputy Director General Amit Gupta, senior Flight Operations Inspector Kapil Manglik, and FOI Lokesh Rampal. The committee has been tasked with identifying the root causes of widespread operational disruptions at the leading domestic carrier.

The panel’s mandate includes evaluating manpower planning, fluctuating rostering systems, and the airline’s readiness to implement the latest duty period and rest norms for pilots, which came into effect on November 1 this year.