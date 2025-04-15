Temporary baggage belt glitch hits Delhi airpport’s Terminal 1 after T2 operations shift

Delhi airport's Terminal 1 briefly experienced a technical issue during check-in on Tuesday.

The glitch also happened on a day when all operations from Terminal 2 were shifted to T1 as T2 has been closed for maintenance works.

"We experienced a technical issue at T1 check-in. Our team along with stakeholders are resolving it and operations are normalising. We regret the inconvenience caused," Delhi airport operator DIAL said in a post on X at 1250 hrs.

An official said the issue related to the baggage belt was there briefly and was resolved.

In a post on X at 1151 hours, IndiGo informed passengers that due to a temporary baggage belt failure at Terminal 1, passengers may experience slightly longer wait time during check-in and while collecting baggage upon arrival.

Now, T1 and T3 are operational at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), operated by DIAL. The airport has four runways, and one of them is shut for maintenance works.

Only IndiGo and Akasa Air were having flights from T2, which was constructed nearly 40 years ago.

The expanded T1 can accommodate 40 million passengers, and T3 can handle 45 million passengers annually. T2 had an annual capacity to handle 15 million passengers.

On Tuesday, IndiGo and Akasa Air shifted their flight operations to Terminal 1 from Terminal 2, which has been temporarily closed for maintenance works.

An official on Tuesday said flight operations are normal. Flight operations from T2 have been completely shifted to T1, the official said.

On Monday, IndiGo said it has taken proactive measures to ensure that customers are well-informed about the change in terminals.

Akasa Air, on Monday, said its teams were working diligently to ensure a seamless transition of our operations from T2 to T1.

Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam on Monday said T3 and the T1 will be able to handle the passenger traffic and emphasised that there is unlikely to be congestion due to the closure of T2.

IGIA handles around 1,300 flight movements daily.