China says assessing US proposals for trade talks to reduce tariffs

China on Friday said it is assessing whether to start trade talks with the US on tariff reductions following recent approaches by Washington.

China is making assessments as the United States has recently reached out to convey messages to China through relevant parties many times, expressing hope to engage in talks with Beijing over tariff issues, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said in a statement here.

The tariff and trade wars were unilaterally initiated by the United States. If the US wants to negotiate, it must demonstrate sincerity, and make preparations and take concrete actions on issues such as correcting its erroneous practices and lifting the unilateral tariffs, the statement by its spokesperson said.

US President Donald Trump slapped 145 per cent tariffs on Chinese exports. Later the White House said Tariffs on Chinese goods amounted to 245 per cent.

Beijing retaliated by imposing 125 per cent levies on US exports.

China has been denying any talks with the US on tariffs while Trump said talks were on and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke to him.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry denied any such talks between the two Presidents.

