Adani Green Energy refinances maiden construction facility with $1.06 billion loan

Adani Green Energy on Monday announced it has refinanced its maiden construction facility, having outstanding debt of USD 1.06 billion with long-term financing.

The long-term financing raised to refinance its construction facility has door-to-door tenor of 19 years with a fully amortized debt structure emulating the underlying asset life, a company statement said.

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) has successfully refinanced its maiden construction facility with an outstanding of USD 1.06 billion taken in 2021 to develop India’s largest solar-wind hybrid renewable cluster in Rajasthan, according to the statement.

With this breakthrough, AGEL has completed its capital management program for the underlying asset portfolio, which involves securing long-term facilities that are perfectly aligned with the cash flow lifecycle of that portfolio.

The framework of this program provides significant benefits through deep access to diverse pools of capital, securing large sums with long duration.

This approach not only enhances financial stability but also ensures AGEL’s ability to continue its growth trajectory and deliver sustainable value creation to its stakeholders.

The refinancing facility has received a rating of AA+/Stable from three domestic rating agencies—ICRA, India Ratings, and CareEdge Ratings, it stated.

AGEL develops, owns, and operates utility scale grid-connected solar, wind, hybrid and hydro pumped storage renewable power plants.

AGEL currently has an operating renewable portfolio of 12.2 GW, the largest in India, spread across 12 states.

The company has set a target of achieving 50 GW by 2030 aligned to India’s decarbonisation goals.

