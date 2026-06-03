Troubled by recurrent kidney stones? Experts explain causes and solutions

Severe lower back pain often leads to the diagnosis of kidney stones. While surgery can remove the stones, many people experience recurrence over time. What causes these stones to keep coming back?

In a recent interview, specialists from Manipal Hospital, EM Bypass, Dr Abhay Kumar, Senior Consultant and HOD - Uro-Oncology, MBBS, MS, DNB (Urology), SR (Uro-Oncology); Dr Bikram Haldar, Consultant Urologist, MBBS, MS, DNB, MCh (Urology); and Dr Neeraj Agarwal, Consultant - Uro-Oncology, MBBS, DNB (General Surgery), MCh (Urology), FMAS (AMASI), MNAMS. discussed this issue in detail.

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Specialists from Manipal Hospital, EM Bypass, Dr Abhay Kumar, Dr Bikram Haldar, and Dr Neeraj Agarwal, discussed kidney problems in detail.

Dr Bikram Haldar explained that recurring kidney stones can be linked to dietary habits, lifestyle patterns, and, in some cases, genetic factors. But how can this condition be effectively managed?

It is important to drink at least 3–3.5 litres of water daily so that around 2 litres of urine can be passed. Reducing excess salt and limiting fast food intake are also essential. Non-vegetarian foods are high in protein, and those who regularly work out at the gym often consume additional protein. Excessive protein intake can raise uric acid levels in the body. When this exceeds what the liver and kidneys can process, it may lead to the formation of kidney stones.

Many people wonder what they should or shouldn’t eat to prevent kidney stones. Dr Abhay Kumar advises that everything can be consumed in moderation. Along with a balanced diet, adequate water intake is essential to help flush out waste from the body and reduce the risk of stone formation.

It is commonly seen that many men above the age of 60 suffer from prostate-related problems. So, what should be done in such cases?

Dr Neeraj Agarwal mentioned that nearly 65% of men experience prostate-related problems. In most cases, the condition can be managed with medication. However, surgery may be required if medicines do not work or if complications such as kidney swelling, stone formation, or infections arise.

Another effective option is Rezum therapy, a steam-based treatment. For elderly patients or those with heart or kidney conditions, surgery can be difficult. In such cases, Rezum therapy has shown promising results.

Kidney cysts are often detected during ultrasound scans, but do they pose any real cause for concern?

Dr Abhay Kumar explained that kidney cysts are quite common and not all of them are harmful. However, certain conditions, such as multicystic kidney disease, require consultation with a nephrologist. There are also some complex cysts that may carry a risk of cancer. In such cases, surgery may be necessary, and with timely and appropriate treatment, patients can recover well.

This is a sponsored article. This article has been produced on behalf of Manipal Hospitals by ABP Digital Brand Hub.