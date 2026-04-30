Want to protect your home from intense summer heat? Choose the smart heat-reduction solution

Life becomes very difficult during extreme heat. While such high temperatures affect people, homes suffer even more. Just as continuous rain over several days can weaken the roof and lead to leaks and water entering inside, long exposure to strong heat can also damage the condition of a house. When the roof overheats, that heat gradually seeps indoors, making it extremely uncomfortable to stay inside. That is why it is no longer enough to focus only on waterproofing. There is now a clear need to turn towards heat-reduction solutions.

Why do homes need heat-reduction solutions?

Heat-reduction solutions do more than just keep your home cool. They also help increase the lifespan of your house. Excess heat puts pressure on the roof, which can lead to cracks, damage, and later even dampness inside the home.

A proper heat-control solution helps reduce these problems significantly and keeps your home cooler and more comfortable.

What precautions should you take to protect your home from excessive heat?

Check your rooftop thoroughly

Inspect the surface carefully. Small cracks or damage may seem minor now, but can turn into bigger issues later.

Use heat-reflective coating

Choose coatings that reflect sunlight and help keep the roof cooler.

Choose the right time

It is best to apply heat-reduction solutions at the beginning of summer so your home stays cool during peak heat.

Avoid temporary fixes

Quick and cheap solutions might seem convenient, but they often fail to provide long-term protection.

Choose trusted products

Not all heat-reduction solutions are the same. Choose a reliable, high-quality option that ensures durability and lasting results.

What are the features of a good heat-resistant solution?

Forms a thick and protective layer on the roof

Helps reflect the sun’s heat

Effectively reduces indoor temperature

Offers long-lasting durability

In that case, Asian Paints SmartCare Damp Proof is a trusted name. It not only creates a waterproof protective layer but also uses advanced heat-reflective technology that can help reduce roof temperature by up to 10°C. As a result, the home stays much cooler and more comfortable.

Most importantly, Asian Paints SmartCare Damp Proof comes with a 10-year warranty, offering long-term protection for your home against both harsh sunlight and rainwater damage.

This idea comes alive in the brand’s latest advertisement, where Ranbir Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla bring the story to life, packed with wit, playful banter, and sharp exchanges.

The campaign cleverly uses a qawwali-style performance by the two actors to deliver a clear message: “Aisi Waisi Waterproofing Nahi — Asian Paints SmartCare Damp Proof Hi Lagao”.

Click the link below to watch the new ad:

Asian Paints SmartCare Damp Proof stands out for yet another reason. Its heat-reflective coating helps reduce roof heat, making the home cooler while also improving the durability of the surface over time. This means the roof stays better protected even under harsh summer conditions. Along with this, the 10-year warranty offers a strong promise of keeping your home protected for many years.

Speaking about this, Amit Syngle, MD and CEO, Asian Paints, said, “Indian homes face extreme weather from heavy monsoons to scorching summers and terraces are often the most vulnerable. Asian Paints SmartCare Damp Proof delivers the most dependable and long-lasting waterproofing that goes beyond preventing seepage to also combating rising heat. Its advanced heat-reflective coating lowers surface temperatures by up to 10°C and is backed by a 10-year waterproofing warranty, helping keep homes protected and comfortable throughout the year. This campaign brings the core propositions to life in an engaging, culturally rooted format. By using “Qawwali”, a form deeply rooted in Indian storytelling, we’ve transformed a technical category into a memorable cultural conversation, helping consumers better understand the difference between ordinary waterproofing and true Asian Paints SmartCare Damp Proof Waterproofing. With Ranbir Kapoor leading the narrative, we drive home a critical message: har waterproofing “Damp Proof” nahi hoti - Asian Paints SmartCare Damp Proof is the real waterproofing champion, offering dependable performance and enhanced living comfort for Indian homes.”

Sharing insights on the campaign, Sukesh Nayak, CCO, Ogilvy India, said, “With Asian Paints SmartCare Damp Proof, we wanted to move beyond functional waterproofing communication and create something that sticks — literally and culturally. The Qawwali format allowed us to dramatise a very real problem in Indian homes while delivering a sharp message: not every waterproofing solution offers the reliability of Asian Paints SmartCare Damp Proof.”

However, applying heat-resistant solutions alone is not enough. Regular maintenance is equally important.

Inspect your roof at least once a year

Keep the drainage system clean and unclogged

Take quick action if water starts accumulating

Fix even minor damage without delay

When it comes to protecting your home, compromise should never be an option. Instead of temporary fixes, choose a dependable and long-lasting heat-reduction and waterproofing solution that can stand strong against India’s extreme weather conditions.

This is a sponsored article. This article has been produced on behalf of Asian Paints by ABP Digital Brand Hub.