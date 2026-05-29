Action Area III is becoming everyone’s dream address, but why?

New Town Action Area III is no longer just another part of New Town. It is slowly becoming one of the most happening residential areas of Kolkata. People used to know it for its open surroundings. Now, the neighbourhood is changing fast. Action Area III has today emerged as one of the most coveted addresses to live in Kolkata.

So what makes Action Area III such a hot spot today?

One big reason is employment. Big companies like Infosys, Wipro and ITC Infotech have offices here. Every day, they bring thousands of professionals into the area. Cafés, pharmacies, markets, and essential services have grown around them. This has completely changed the neighbourhood.

Another major attraction of Action Area III is its infrastructure. The roads here are not an afterthought—wide, six-lane arterials cut through the zone with the kind of planning that most established neighbourhoods in Kolkata can only envy. Getting in and out is effortless, and once the upcoming metro connectivity is fully operational, this will arguably be one of the best-connected residential addresses in the entire city.

The social infrastructure deserves equal mention. Tata Medical Centre, Neotia Bhagirathi, and a cluster of multi-speciality hospitals are all within 15 minutes. DPS Newtown, St Xavier’s University, and the University of Engineering & Management—quality schooling and higher education are not a compromise here; they are a given.

It is against this backdrop that Vinayak Group, a developer with nearly four decades of delivery track record in Kolkata, has chosen to build what may well be its most ambitious project to date. Vinayak 21 Acres, a large-format gated residential community located in Hatisala, is more than just a housing development. Spread across a vast area, it is envisioned as a place to build not just a home, but a future for yourself and your family.

What makes Vinayak 21 Acres special?

Vinayak 21 Acres is a gated community with 75% open space. There is a Central Park spread over a 3-acre area. There are also plans for villas in the future.

An exceptional aspect of the project is its green environment. The Central Park helps maintain a refreshing atmosphere, while the 17,000 sq. ft. open lawn, children’s play zone, sports area, pet park, and amphitheatre add to the openness and overall enjoyment of the surroundings.

There’s also a large open field or maidan, swimming pools, dedicated podium clubs for each phase, and a clubhouse of approximately 15,000 sq. ft. spaces where residents can enjoy leisure, fitness, and quality family time.

If the surroundings are this beautiful, one can only imagine the luxury of the flats. Every apartment is designed carefully and nearly 90% are open on three sides, allowing the circulation of natural light and air. Most apartments come with a double-height sky terrace and are Vastu-compliant.

This is an ideal place to live if you want to stay close to the city while enjoying peace, greenery, and open skies.

Are you ready to make your dream come true amidst open spaces, fresh air, and green living in Action Area III?

Click the link below to learn more:

https://21acres.vinayakgroup.org/

Contact us: 7620168888

This is a sponsored article. This article has been produced on behalf of Vinayak Group by ABP digital Brand Hub.