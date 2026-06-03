Indian national killed in Iranian drone attack on Kuwait airport, says Embassy

An Indian national was killed in an attack that targeted Kuwait International Airport, officials said on Wednesday.

In a post on X, the Embassy of India in Kuwait expressed its "deepest condolences at the tragic demise of an Indian national due to an attack on the airport in Kuwait today".

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It said the mission is "closely coordinating" with the Kuwaiti authorities to render all possible support and assistance to the bereaved family as well as those injured in the incident.

Earlier, an Indian national was killed in Kuwait in Iranian strikes on a power and water desalination plant on March 30.

Kuwait suspended air traffic on Wednesday after the Iranian strikes hit Terminal One, causing casualties and damage to airport facilities, Directorate General of Civil Aviation spokesperson Abdullah Al-Rajhi was quoted as saying by the state-run KUNA news agency.

Air traffic was suspended and flights were diverted to nearby airports until further notice, he said. Dr Abdullah Al-Sund, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, said that seven hospitals have received 63 injured so far following the attack targeting the airport.

He added that seven cases have undergone urgent major surgical procedures, in addition to several minor surgeries.

Abdullah said that the injured included civilians, airport workers, and travellers.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed the attack against Kuwait and said that it was done in retaliation for the US attacks on an Iranian oil tanker and island.

"In response to this aggression, the Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, which hosts helicopters, as well as the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, were targeted with missiles and drones by the Guards' forces," the Guards said in a statement on their official Telegram channel.