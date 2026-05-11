What to do in case of sudden breathing problems? Experts explain

Lung health is affected by many factors, including pollution and an unhealthy lifestyle. Ignoring early signs of lung problems can lead to serious complications. Any difficulty related to the lungs should not be ignored.

In a recent interview with anandabazar.com, the pulmonologists from Manipal Hospitals, Broadway, Dr. Debraj Jash, Head of the Department of Pulmonology (Respiratory and Sleep Medicine); Dr. Kamalika Majumdar, Junior Consultant; and Dr. Bishwadeep Saha, Associate Consultant, discussed the issue. The discussion was moderated by Dr. Biswajit Mitra, Head of Medical Services.

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The pulmonologists from Manipal Hospitals Broadway, Dr Debraj Jash, Dr Kamalika Majumdar, and Dr Bishwadeep Saha, discussed lung-related issues. The discussion was moderated by Dr Biswajit Mitra.

Often, people are unsure which doctor to consult for shortness of breath, whether a cardiologist, an internal medicine specialist, or a pulmonologist. On this, Dr. Debraj Yash advised, "If you ever feel shortness of breath, check your oxygen level. Even if you don’t have any known lung or heart disease, if your oxygen level falls below 88, you should immediately go to the nearest emergency department."

He further added, "Shortness of breath caused by any lung problem is usually accompanied by a cough. Without a cough, lung-related shortness of breath does not occur."

What modern diagnostic tools are required for lung treatment?

Dr. Kamalika Majumdar explained, "Initially, a chest X-ray is performed, followed by a CT scan. Among various interventional procedures, bronchoscopy is the most commonly performed. To examine the outer lining of the lungs, we also use another tool called thoracoscopy."

How important is maintaining a proper lifestyle for lung health?

Dr. Bishwadeep Saha stated, "Most lung problems are caused by smoking. Pollution also leads to breathing difficulties, and obesity can contribute to these issues as well."

Alongside a proper lifestyle, vaccination is also essential. Vaccines should ideally be taken once a year before winter begins. It is mandatory for those aged 50 or 65 and above, though people under 50 can also receive the vaccine.

This article has been produced on behalf of Manipal Hospitals by ABP Digital Brand Hub.