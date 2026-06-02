Worried about getting the right cancer treatment? Siliguri’s Comprehensive Cancer Care Centre is leading the way

Cancer has become a growing epidemic, demanding the need for complete and effective treatment for patients. With this aim, the Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Care Centre was set up in 2015 at Rangapani, Siliguri, to provide all-round care for cancer patients.

In an interview with anandabazar.com, experts from the centre spoke about the facilities available at the centre. The panel included Dr Swapnendu Basu, Senior Consultant and Advisor, Radiation Oncology; Dr Arkoprobho Halder, MBBS, MD (Radiotherapy), DM (Medical Oncology); Dr Anirban Nag, MBBS, DNB, Surgical Oncology; and Dr Satadru Roy, Associate Consultant - Head and Neck Surgical Oncology.

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Experts from the centre spoke about the facilities available at the centre. The panel included Dr Swapnendu Basu, Dr Arkoprobho Halder and Dr Anirban Nag.

Recently, the hospital has added a few new departments, such as Medical Oncology, Surgical Oncology, and Head and Neck Oncology. Dr Arkoprobho Halder, who has worked at the hospital since 2013, said that biomarker-based treatment is very good for taking care of patients. At the Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Care Centre, each patient gets care that is tailored to their needs.

But does the cost increase with individualised treatments?

Dr Swapnendu Basu explained that earlier, most patients were treated using the same approach, such as chemotherapy, which often had significant side effects and limited effectiveness. Today, doctors can predict in advance which treatment will work best for each patient. As a result, treatment becomes more targeted, costs can be optimised, and the success rate improves.

Surgery is an important part of treating many types of cancer, such as breast, cervical, pancreatic, and tongue cancers. But when is the right time for surgery? Dr Anirban Nag explained that earlier, surgery was often performed as the first line of treatment when patients sought care. However, in recent times, patients are frequently given radiotherapy or chemotherapy before surgery. This approach helps improve outcomes and increases the chances of success compared to earlier methods.

Various cancer treatments have been discussed so far. But how is the decision made regarding which treatment will be given and how it will be carried out?

Dr Satadru Roy said that a tumour board is formed where specialists come together to decide the best course of treatment. Experts from two to three different departments collaborate to determine the approach and sequence of treatment, ensuring the patient receives the most effective care and recovers as quickly as possible.

Advanced treatment is just as important as expert doctors when it comes to cancer care. At Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Care Centre, state-of-the-art technology is playing a key role in patient treatment. But what are the technologies being used here?

In this discussion, doctors from the oncology department of Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Care Centre spoke in detail about the cutting-edge technologies available at the centre. The panel included Dr Sourav Guha, Consultant, Radiation Oncology, MBBS, MD, CCPPM, PDCR; Dr Swapnendu Basu, Senior Consultant & Advisor, Radiation Oncology, DNB, MD Radiation Oncology; and Dr Prithwijit Moitra, Associate Consultant, Radiation Oncology, MBBS, MD, CCPPM, PDCR.

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Doctors from this hospital spoke in detail about the cutting-edge technologies available at the centre. The panel included Dr Sourav Guha, Dr Swapnendu Basu, and Dr Prithwijit Moitra.

Dr Sourav Guha explained that the radiation oncology department at Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Care Centre uses two advanced machines, the Halcyon Linear Accelerator and TrueBeam for accurate detection and treatment of illnesses.

The cancer centre handles a very large number of patients daily, even more than many major hospitals. Dr Swapnendu Basu pointed out that most centres, including government hospitals, do not usually manage to treat so many patients with just one or two machines. This makes Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Care Centre remarkable.

Another speciality of this hospital is brachytherapy, which is not offered at many other centres. So, what exactly is brachytherapy?

Brachytherapy is an internal radiation treatment used to destroy cancer cells. Dr Prithwijit Moitra mentioned that this centre performs iridium brachytherapy along with intracavitary brachytherapy. This advanced treatment is used for several types of cancers, including cervical and skin cancer.

The centre provides treatment to patients across all age groups, from a 2-year-old child to a 90-year-old elderly patient.

Thanks to advanced treatments like TrueBeam and world-class technology, Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Care Centre has become a trusted destination for cancer care. Patients seeking any type of cancer treatment, whether radiation, medical, or surgical oncology, can receive comprehensive care under one roof here.

This is a sponsored article. This article has been produced on behalf of Manipal Hospitals by ABP Digital Brand Hub.