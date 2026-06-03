Trapped guests jump to safety, families search for loved ones as deadly Delhi hotel fire leaves 21 dead

1 12 Firefighters douse a fire in a hotel in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, June 3, 2026. (AP/PTI)

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As a devastating fire ripped through a hotel in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Wednesday, trapped guests smashed windows, jumped from upper floors and screamed for help while local residents rushed to the scene with blankets, mattresses and makeshift rescue measures in a frantic bid to save lives.

The blaze at the Flourish Stay bed-and-breakfast left at least 21 people dead and more than 40 rescued. Several of those killed were foreign nationals, officials said.

2 12 Local people attempt to douse a fire at a hotel in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, June 3, 2026. (AP/PTI)

Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic as thick smoke rapidly engulfed the building, leaving many occupants with few escape options.

"I heard multiple blast-like sounds and then screams from inside the building. People were shouting for help and some were jumping from windows in a desperate attempt to save themselves. There was chaos all around and residents rushed towards the building to help those trapped inside," local resident Anita Chaudhary said.

3 12 Local people rescue a foreign national from a hotel fire in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, June 3, 2026. (AP/PTI)

Residents said they acted even before emergency services arrived.

"We saw thick smoke billowing from the building and realised people were trapped inside. Residents gathered blankets and quilts and tried to assist those who were trying to come out. We broke glass windows to create escape routes and managed to rescue several people. People inside were continuously screaming for help and everyone present tried to do whatever they could before the arrival of emergency services," said Sanjay Goyal, one of the first people to reach the spot.

4 12 Local people rescue a foreign national from a hotel fire in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, June 3, 2026. (AP/PTI)

According to Goyal, bystanders threw stones at windows to shatter the glass and help trapped occupants escape.

One of the most dramatic moments unfolded when a woman carrying her child jumped from the third floor after locals spread mattresses on the ground below.

5 12 Firefighters douse a fire in a hotel in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, June 3, 2026. (AP/PTI)

"A woman holding a young child jumped from the third floor after local residents spread mattresses on the ground below in an attempt to save those trapped inside," an eyewitness said.

The woman and her child survived the fall and were rushed to hospital.

6 12 A family of foreign nationals hangs from a hotel window as fire engulfs the building in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, June 3, 2026. (AP/PTI)

"She was carrying the child tightly and jumped when there was no other way out. People had already arranged mattresses below the building. Both survived, but she appeared to have suffered injuries," he added.

Another eyewitness said several people resorted to similar measures to escape.

7 12 Firefighters rescue a foreign national from a hotel fire in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, June 3, 2026. (AP/PTI)

"I saw four to six people breaking the glass and jumping from the building to escape the fire. One person's leg appeared to have been broken after the fall," he said.

Vijai Jaishwal, who noticed smoke while passing through the area, said residents immediately began raising the alarm.

8 12 Police and firefighters at the site after a fire broke out at a bed-and-breakfast in a five-storey building in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area, Wednesday, June 3, 2026. (PTI Photo)

"As soon as I saw smoke, I alerted others and one of my friends immediately called the fire brigade. The inn was known to accommodate a large number of foreign visitors, many of whom came to Delhi for medical treatment because of its proximity to major hospitals in the area," he said.

Hours later, the focus shifted from rescue to identification as distraught relatives gathered at hospitals searching for loved ones.

9 12 Police and firefighters at the site after a fire broke out at a bed-and-breakfast in a five-storey building in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area, Wednesday, June 3, 2026. (PTI Photo)

At Max Hospital in Saket, families crowded waiting areas, scanned lists and made frantic phone calls while authorities worked to identify victims.

"Photo se pehchaan me nahi aa rha koi, sab jale hue hain (We can't recognise them by looking at pictures; it's unrecognisable. Everyone is severely burnt )," one of the relatives said while sobbing.

10 12 A medical team arrives at the site after a fire at a hotel in New Delhi, India, June 3, 2026. (REUTERS)

Among them was Namit Goel, whose six relatives had travelled from Gurugram for medical treatment and were staying at the hotel when the fire broke out.

"Four bodies are in Max Saket mortuary and two bodies are in another hospital. We are trying to locate them," he said.

11 12 Delhi Minister Ashish Sood reaches the site where a fire broke out at a bed-and-breakfast in a five-storey building, killing at least 21 people, in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area, Wednesday, June 3, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Nearby, Vivek searched for his 25-year-old friend Sujita after police showed him photographs of victims.

"Can't recognise her, her phone is also not traceable," he said.

12 12 A police officer walks in between security tapes at the spot after a fire at a hotel in New Delhi, India, June 3, 2026. (REUTERS)

Officials said more than 40 people were rescued from the building, but many victims suffered severe burns and injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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