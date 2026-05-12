Bengal govt may probe ‘Messi fiasco’, irregularities will invite actions: Minister Nisith Pramanik

West Bengal Sports Minister Nisith Pramanik on Tuesday indicated that the newly elected BJP government may investigate last year's "Messi fiasco" at the Salt Lake stadium, saying files related to the controversial event have already been sought and action would be taken if any irregularities are found.

Addressing a press conference after assuming charge of the sports and youth welfare department, Pramanik said the government would examine all aspects of the episode, including ticket sales, security arrangements and alleged administrative lapses during Argentine football icon Lionel Messi's visit to Kolkata in December last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

"What happened was extremely unfortunate and condemnable. I have asked for the files related to the Messi incident. We will examine the matter thoroughly and then discuss it with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. If any corruption or irregularity is found, necessary action will be taken," Pramanik said.

The event at the Salt Lake Stadium on December 13 had descended into chaos after a large number of people entered the venue allegedly without valid access, leading to security breaches and crowd disorder.

Many spectators who had bought expensive tickets complained that they could neither properly see Messi nor enjoy the programme due to overcrowding and mismanagement.

Messi reportedly left the ground quickly amid the commotion, following which sections of angry spectators vandalised parts of the stadium.

The controversy had triggered a political storm at the time, with fingers being pointed at the then sports minister Aroop Biswas over alleged lapses in planning and crowd management.

The police later arrested the event's principal organiser Satadru Dutta in connection with the incident.

Dutta on Monday alleged that political interference, security failures and administrative lapses were responsible for the fiasco and claimed that he had been made a "scapegoat" in the controversy despite not being at fault.

Following the change of guard in the state, Dutta has also publicly criticised the previous administration and expressed his desire to bring Messi to Kolkata again in the future, besides organising a visit by Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Asked whether spectators who had failed to watch Messi despite purchasing costly tickets would receive refunds, Pramanik said the matter was still under discussion.

"It is not possible to comment on that issue right now. We need to discuss the matter internally before taking any decision," he said.

However, the minister promised that his government would try to compensate sports lovers by organising major sporting events in the future.

"We will organise such matches and events in the coming days that people will forget the disappointment of not being able to watch Messi properly," he said.

Launching a broadside against the previous Trinamool Congress government, Pramanik alleged that West Bengal's sports infrastructure and talent development system had deteriorated due to corruption and favouritism.

"During the Trinamool regime, there was only nepotism and corruption. The Centre repeatedly offered assistance through the Sports Authority of India by sending good coaches and providing technological and training support, but the state government ignored those offers. As a result, many sports persons were forced to move to other states," he claimed.

The minister cited the example of national heptathlete Swapna Barman, alleging that she too had to shift to Madhya Pradesh due to inadequate support in Bengal.

Outlining the BJP government's sports roadmap, Pramanik said the focus would be on identifying hidden talent and nurturing young athletes with the aim of producing more Olympians from the state.

"Our priority will be the overall development of sports. We will identify talented youngsters and provide them with opportunities and support so that more athletes from Bengal can represent India at the Olympics in the future," he said.

He also said that no welfare schemes introduced for sportspersons during the previous regime would be discontinued.