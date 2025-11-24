What’s causing the rising number of stomach cancer cases? Experts explain

As our standard of living continues to rise, there has also been a noticeable increase in the number of people diagnosed with cancer. In recent years, stomach cancer, in particular, has shown a worrying surge in cases. But what exactly is stomach cancer, and what makes it so concerning?

To shed light on this growing health issue, Manipal Hospitals, Dhakuria, recently hosted a discussion on cancer care with Dr. Shubhayu Bandyopadhyay, General and Laparoscopic GI and Oncology Surgeon, and Dr. Ashutosh Daga, Medical Oncologist.

Which organs can be affected by stomach cancer?

Dr. Ashutosh Daga explained, “Cancers that develop in any of the organs located within the abdomen are referred to as abdominal or stomach cancers. This includes cancers of the stomach, liver, and gallbladder. However, the most notorious among them is pancreatic cancer. The intestines, which occupy most of the abdominal space, can also be affected, both small and large intestinal cancers fall under the category of abdominal cancers.”

But why is the number of cancer cases increasing so rapidly?

One of the main reasons is the rise in obesity. Alongside that, habits such as smoking and alcohol consumption have also contributed to the growing number of cancer cases. Moreover, certain infections, such as H. pylori and Hepatitis B and C, are known to cause liver cancer.

According to Dr. Shubhayu Bandyopadhyay, “Smoking and alcohol consumption are on the rise, while people are exercising less, eating more junk food, and leaning towards refined Western diets. On top of that, various infections are also playing a significant role.”

He further added, “In India, patients usually come to us when cancer has already reached Stage 3 or Stage 4. One major reason, I believe, is that people tend to ignore early symptoms such as gas, acidity, bleeding from the rectum, unexplained weight loss, or abdominal pain. Instead of consulting a doctor, they often self-medicate. What many don’t realise is that these symptoms, too, can be signs of cancer. There is still a lack of awareness about the importance of seeing a specialist for such problems.”

But how is it decided whether a cancer patient should receive chemotherapy, radiation, or undergo surgery?

Dr. Daga explained, “This requires expertise and knowledge, as every type of cancer is different. The best approach is through a multidisciplinary tumour board meeting. In such meetings, doctors from various specialities come together, review the patient’s reports, discuss the findings, and then decide on the most suitable course of treatment.”

Being diagnosed with cancer does not signify the end of life. This serious disease can indeed be treated. By paying attention to early warning signs such as stomach pain, acidity, unexplained weight loss, disturbed sleep, loss of appetite, or bleeding during bowel movements, and by seeking timely consultation from a specialist, one can receive the right treatment. With proper care and early diagnosis, it is possible to overcome cancer and return to a healthy life.

