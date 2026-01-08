Twin Shiva temples in Boral, as seen in ‘Pather Panchali’, get new life through terracotta revival project

1 7

The twin Shiva temples in Boral, briefly seen in Satyajit Ray’s Pather Panchali, have been restored following a conservation initiative focussed on Bengal’s terracotta temple tradition. Situated in Paschim Nischintapur, Rajpur Sonarpur, the 19th-century structure is known for its terracotta surface detailing, a characteristic feature of temple architecture in the region.

The restoration forms part of the project titled ‘Revival of the Art and Craft of Terracotta for the Conservation of Terracotta Temples’ along the Adi Ganga, Kolkata. The initiative is supported by the Commonwealth Heritage Forum under the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Commonwealth Heritage Skills Training Programme. The project is led by conservation architect Neeta Das in collaboration with Neeta Shubhrajit Das Associates, and combines architectural conservation with training and community engagement.

Several temples selected under the programme are located along the Adi Ganga, historically an important cultural and religious corridor of the city. Changes in the river’s condition over time have affected many of the structures along its banks, prompting the need for documentation, material study and site-specific conservation approaches. The Boral twin Shiva temples, owned by the family of late Tikaram Ghosh, was taken up after consultations with local residents, stakeholders and heritage professionals.

Ceramic artist Tamal Bhattacharya was involved in recreating the terracotta tiles used in the restoration. The tiles were handmade, based on surviving fragments, archival references and material analysis. “This temple is our emotion, nostalgia. These designs are intricate and interesting, and recreating them was not about copying, but continuing a living tradition,” Bhattacharya said.

The terracotta bricks were produced by JN Pal and Son Tile Co of Murshidabad. Alongside the restoration work, workshops were held to train participants in tile-making, clay modelling and pattern duplication. A model restoration at the Jora Shiva temple in Bokultola Math, Boral, was also used to familiarise contractors and artisans with conservation-oriented methods.

Beyond its architectural value, the Boral temple holds cinematic significance because of its association with Pather Panchali, linking it to Ray’s portrayal of rural Bengal. “We are excited as this temple connects history, cinema and craft,” Bhattacharya added.

The project has been documented and shared through public platforms, with the aim of contributing to broader discussions on conserving Kolkata’s terracotta temple heritage.