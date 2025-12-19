What are the most effective treatment options for heart disease? Experts explain

Heart disease cases are rising rapidly. In fact, this condition has become so common that it is now an epidemic, affecting people of all ages. Even youngsters are increasingly falling prey to it.

But what is causing this surge in heart disease, and how can it be controlled?

Recently, Dr. Parijat Deb Choudhury, Senior Interventional Cardiologist, MD General Medicine, DNB Cardiology; Dr. Amit Bhauwala, Senior Interventional Cardiologist, MBBS, MD PGI, DM Cardio; and Dr. Arijit Datta, Senior Cardiac Surgeon, MBBS, DMRT, MS, DNB General Surgery, DNB Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery, FRCS Edinburgh, from Manipal Hospitals, Mukundapur, discussed this crucial issue.

Dr. Amit Bhauwala said, “When a patient arrives in the emergency room, the first thing we assess is how long it has been since the heart attack occurred. If the patient comes within 6 to 12 hours, we take them to the cath lab as quickly as possible for an angiogram or angioplasty. Even if a patient arrives at night, we make every effort to ensure they receive the benefits of primary angioplasty.”

For the treatment of heart disease, patients are sometimes advised to undergo bypass surgery, while in other cases a stent is inserted. But how does one determine which option is best suited for a patient?

Dr. Arijit Datta explained, “In cases of a heart attack, surgery is rarely required unless complications arise. Usually, primary angioplasty is performed.”

However, several advanced treatment methods are now available as alternatives to bypass surgery.

Dr. Parijat Deb Choudhury said, “Many patients who earlier could only be treated with bypass can now be treated through angioplasty without surgery and without opening the chest, with the help of microsurgery. This requires highly advanced equipment, all of which is available at Manipal Hospitals, Mukundapur. We have ultramodern stents and cutting-edge tools like IVUS and OCT, which are not available everywhere. These devices help us determine whether the stent has been placed correctly.”

Manipal Hospitals, Mukundapur, is equipped with state-of-the-art medical facilities that allow patients to recover and return to normal life much more easily after surgery. Dr. Parijat further added that the hospital also has a comprehensive rehabilitation centre where patients receive research-based guidelines on diet, lifestyle, and exercise, all designed to help them return to a healthy, normal routine.

This is a sponsored article. This article has been produced on behalf of Manipal Hospitals by ABP Digital Brand Hub.