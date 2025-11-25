How vital is robotic surgery in modern surgical procedures? Insights from the expert

The advancement of medical science and the adoption of modern technology have made it possible to perform many surgeries with minimal incisions, a technique known as keyhole surgery. This type of surgery is categorised into two forms - laparoscopic and robotic. While laparoscopic surgery is widely known, robotic surgery is still relatively less understood.

In a recent interview with anandabazar.com, Dr. Subrata Debnath, Senior Consultant of Gynaecology, Gynae-Oncology and Robotic Surgery at Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, said, “Robotic surgery is an electro-mechanical device that acts as a link between the surgeon and the patient. The similarity between robotic surgery and laparoscopic surgery is that both are forms of keyhole surgery, requiring shorter hospital stays and causing minimal blood loss.”

So, why would one choose robotic surgery over laparoscopic surgery? What are the benefits of this technique?

With robotic surgery, the surgeon gets a 3D magnified view of the operating area. This technology offers specific advantages, especially in gynaecological procedures. In parts of the body where the anatomical structure is complex, performing the surgery with the help of a robot can be far more precise and effective.

The magnification in robotic surgery gives the surgeon a highly detailed view of the anatomical structures. This precision reduces the risk of injury, limits blood loss, and ensures the patient experiences minimal pain.

But does the robot actually perform the surgery?

According to Dr. Debnath, “In robotic surgery, the robot does not perform the operation. The surgeon carries out the procedure, the robot is merely a tool that acts as a link between the surgeon and the patient.”

