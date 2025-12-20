Saibal Biswas unveils “Hand of God”, a powerful autobiography of courage and hope

Some journeys redefine strength and perseverance. “Hand of God”, the autobiography of Saibal Biswas, is a compelling narrative that chronicles his personal journey of resilience, determination, and triumph in the face of adversity.

Widely known as a financial expert who has guided many in matters of money management, Mr. Biswas steps away from his professional persona in this deeply personal autobiography. The book traces his life journey, offering heartfelt reflections on the challenges he faced and the lessons he learned along the way.

The book was officially launched on 17 December at a city café, in the presence of individuals who have played meaningful roles in Mr. Biswas’ life. He was accompanied by his wife, whose unwavering support became his greatest strength during the most difficult phase of his life, following the tragic accident that led to the loss of his hand.

The launch event was graced by Mr Jimmy Tangree, Head of Friends FM, while the session was moderated by Arijit Mandal, RJ and Producer at Friends FM, and curated by Luna Chatterjee. Several distinguished guests attended the occasion, including Sayon Mitra, Sanchita Kusari Bose, Saheli Mitra, Suparna Pathak, Sukanto Chakraborty, Partha Gangopadhyay, Santanu Mukherjee, Atul Asthana, Kumar Shivam, Debarun Mukherjee, Sreyaskam, Mahesh Dubey, along with many others.

When asked about the title “Hand of God”, Mr. Biswas explained that it symbolises the one loss that altered the course of his life. He shared that readers often ask which hand is depicted on the book’s cover. His answer is the right hand, the one he lost in the accident. What was meant to be an ending, he reflected, became the beginning of new opportunities. He learned not only to live with his disability but to rise above it and excel.

Saibal Biswas also spoke candidly about the lack of representation of persons with disabilities across various fields and expressed his commitment to working towards greater inclusion and visibility.

Inaugurating the book, Jimmy Tangree remarked that Mr. Biswas’ journey had deeply inspired him and expressed hope that the book would motivate many others to pursue excellence despite life’s challenges.

The evening was marked by warmth and heartfelt support, as those gathered included not just colleagues from the financial world, but also Saibal Biswas’ clients, friends, and loved ones, each present to celebrate his remarkable journey.

This is a sponsored article. This article has been produced on behalf of Saibal Biswas by ABP Digital Brand Hub.