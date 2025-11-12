Kolkata becomes the new hub for advanced kidney care

High blood pressure, diabetes, and several other health issues can often lead to kidney complications. Today, managing such conditions is no longer a challenge. The Manipal Institute of Nephrology and Urology has now been set up in Kolkata. With state-of-the-art infrastructure and a team of expert nephrologists and urologists, the institute provides holistic care, from early diagnosis to advanced treatment, ensuring that every kidney-related concern is handled with precision, compassion, and world-class expertise.

But what makes this institute special?

Recently, Dr. Upal Sengupta, Director – Team Nephrology & Consultant – Nephrology & Kidney Transplant at Manipal Hospitals, along with Dr. Avinandan Bandyopadhyay, Clinical Lead – Nephrology & Kidney Transplant & Member of Team Nephrology, Dr. Smartya Pulai, Consultant – Nephrology & Kidney Transplant & Member of Team Nephrology, and Dr. Himadri Koley, Consultant – Nephrology & Transplant Physician, discussed this in detail.

Dr. Upal Sengupta said, “This is a 360-degree kidney care institute. All kinds of kidney-related conditions in adults and paediatric age groups, including chronic kidney disease, acute kidney injury, and renal transplantation, are treated here.”

What is acute kidney injury?

According to Dr. Sengupta, “Just as we refer to a heart attack or a brain stroke, this can be considered a ‘kidney attack’. To treat this condition, we have a dedicated Renal ICU at our facility.”

There are many patients who cannot undergo dialysis due to conditions like septicaemia - shock. However, the Manipal Institute of Nephrology and Urology is equipped with advanced facilities that make it possible to treat such critical patients.

Dr. Smartya Pulai explained, “For these patients, we have the CRRT machine, which stands for Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy. In this process, just as dialysis is done four times for six hours from the kidneys, it is done more slowly from the kidneys so that the blood pressure remains under control over 24 to 72 hours with special machines and filters.”

Chronic kidney disease has now taken the shape of an epidemic. One of its major underlying causes is CKM, or Cardio-Kidney Metabolic Syndrome. So, how can chronic kidney disease arising from CKM syndrome be treated?

Dr. Himadri Koley explained, “If the causes of chronic kidney disease are correctly identified and appropriate therapy is provided, the progression of the disease can be delayed. And for patients in advanced stages, treatment options such as dialysis and kidney transplantation are available.”

When it comes to kidney transplantation, finding a suitable donor often becomes a major challenge. In some cases, the absence of a matching blood group can also prevent the procedure from taking place. So, what can be done in such situations?

Dr. Avinandan Bandyopadhyay said, “We are now able to overcome this problem through ABO incompatible transplants. Earlier, only a donor with a matching blood group, for example, A to A, could donate. But with advanced medical procedures, we have managed to go beyond that, by removing the antibodies from the body, it is now possible for a patient to receive blood from a different blood group. Other than this, we also have a swap transplant programme.”

Along with these advanced facilities, the institute also provides specialised care for children with kidney-related problems. The goal of the Manipal Institute of Nephrology and Urology is to restore patients suffering from kidney ailments to good health and help them return to a normal, fulfilling life.

