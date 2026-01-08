Legendary hard rock band Scorpions to perform in India after 18 years; schedule out

German hard rock band Scorpions is set to return to India for their Coming Home tour after 18 years, online ticketing platform BookMyShow Live announced on Thursday.

The band will perform in Shillong on April 21 at JN Stadium, Delhi-NCR on April 24 at HUDA Grounds, Bengaluru on April 26 at NICE Grounds, and Mumbai on April 30 at Jio Gardens, BKC.

“Hard rock and heavy metal icons Scorpions hit India, bringing six decades of thunder, distortion, and no mercy riffs,” BookMyShow Live wrote on Instagram.

“Shillong, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. Four cities, one metal storm. This isn’t just nostalgia, it’s Scorpions Coming Home,” the organisers added.

The band — comprising Klaus Meine as the vocalist, founder and guitarist Rudolf Schenker, guitarist Matthias Jabs, bassist Paweł Mąciwoda and Motorhead’s Mikkey Dee on the drums — last performed in India in December 2007 in Shillong, Mumbai and Bengaluru as part of their Humanity World Tour.

The German greats first visited India for a concert on August 9, 2001 in Bengaluru during their Acoustica world tour.

“We are incredibly excited to finally be touring India again after such a long time and are looking forward to meeting our many, many fans in India. The concerts will also be a very special experience for us,” Meine said in a statement to Rolling Stone India.

“Sixty years after the band’s founding, we’re bringing our ‘Coming Home’ concert to India. It will be a unique celebration for our fans and for us,” Schenker added.

Jabs shared, “Finally playing in India again – and on top of that our now iconic ‘Coming Home’ concerts – will be spectacular and unforgettable for us as well.”

The pre-sale tickets will begin selling on January 14 at 12pm. It will be followed by a limited presale of tickets for Kotak Mahindra Bank credit card customers on January 15 at 12pm.

Fans can look forward to buying general tickets from 1pm onwards on January 17 on BookMyShow.