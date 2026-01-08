MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 08 January 2026

'Security concerns': Bangladesh suspends visa services in India, seeks US visa bond exemption

Foreign Adviser M Touhid Hossain cites security issues; business and work visas remain unaffected

PTI Published 08.01.26, 07:57 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image File picture

Bangladesh’s interim government on Thursday said it has asked its key missions in India, including at New Delhi, to suspend visa services over security concerns.

Foreign Affairs Adviser M Touhid Hossain told a media briefing at his office that Bangladesh has also sought reversal of a recently imposed visa bond requirement by the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What I have done is that I have asked our three missions (in India) to keep their visa sections closed for the time being. It’s a security issue,” Hossain said.

The adviser’s comments came after Bangladesh’s Deputy High Commission in Kolkata overnight restricted visa services after identical moves in New Delhi and Agartala keeping business and work visas beyond the purview of the restriction.

Bangladesh has diplomatic missions in Mumbai and Chennai as well, where the visa services remained operative.

India had earlier imposed restrictions on visas for Bangladeshi nationals after August 5, 2024, citing security concerns.

Bangladesh ties with New Delhi have remained strained since prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League regime was ousted following a violent student-led street protest in July-August 2024.

Hossain also told reporters that Bangladesh will pursue diplomatic efforts to seek exemption from the United States' newly imposed visa bond requirement calling the decision “certainly unfortunate and painful for us.” He, however, said the US decision was “not abnormal” as it was not applied for Bangladesh alone and a number of countries were faced with immigration-related challenges in view of the US administration's measure.

Meanwhile, when asked about Bangladesh’s “potential interest” in procuring the JF-17 Thunder fighter aircraft from Pakistan, the Foreign Adviser said, “I can’t tell about this today. (But) Talks are underway. You will know once things are finalised.”

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Germany, India close in on $8 billion submarine pact with technology transfer: Report

Deal, potentially the biggest New Delhi has ever signed, timed with Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s India visit could reshape India’s naval plans and cut reliance on Russia, Bloomberg reports
Mamata Banerjee at Pratik Jain's residence.
Quote left Quote right

Amit Shah sent ED to seize files related to my party and collect data on possible candidates

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT