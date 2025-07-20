India’s leading institute is driving the future of hospitality through innovation

IIHM is not just a hotel management institution, it is a prestigious international hospitality chain that teaches the business of hospitality. It goes beyond operations and focuses on hospitality management. IIHM offers unique courses such as Principles of Management, HR Management, Digital Marketing, and Hospitality Technology, preparing students to excel in a competitive job market where management skills are essential for leadership roles.

Accessible learning through collaborations with top international institutes is a hallmark of campus life at IIHM. A BSc (Hons) degree in International Hospitality Management, offered in alliance with the University of West London, is available. IIHM also has strategic tie-ups with colleges in France, Mauritius, and Australia. International faculty members regularly conduct online classes across campuses.

An international education is part of IIHM’s DNA, and that makes every student who graduates a global hospitality citizen. Students enter an exciting phase of their careers when they join IIHM. They earn an international degree, intern at global destinations, and get placed with some of the world’s top hospitality brands. IIHM’s international faculty, especially the renowned Harvard-educated Professor Neil Rippington, International Director of IIHM are there to guide, teach, train, and support students in placements and admissions for higher education.

International Hospitality Day (Mumbai)

From Degrees to Skills: The New Education Paradigm

IIHM is India’s largest chain of hospitality education institutions, focusing on practical, on-ground learning as its core educational approach. Skill-based education, with nearly 100% emphasis on hands-on training, is delivered through the International Institute of Hospitality Skills programme. Students receive real-world experience in areas such as Front Office Operations, Food Production, and Accommodation Operations.

The world’s largest culinary competition for young chefs organised annually by IIHM students and involving participants from over 60 countries serves as the most extensive practical event management class in the world.

Esteemed Fellows of the IIHM International College of Distinguished Fellows—the most prestigious cohort of hospitality professionals—serve as mentors and guides to IIHM students, offering a continuous, round-the-clock master class in global hospitality excellence.

The emphasis on technology is a default teaching mantra at IIHM, with advanced learning software used by some of the best hotels in the world. AI-powered platforms like DreamBox, Squirrel AI, and IIHM’s own personalised learning engine—the IIHM GPT—as well as NamAIste, a sector-specific large language model (LLM) for global hospitality launched by IIHM, have revolutionised the scope and depth of personalised learning. Using predictive analytics, AI can even identify students who are at risk of falling behind or dropping out, enabling timely interventions and support.

Educators can then intervene early with targeted support. AI tutors like Carnegie Learning’s MATHia or Google’s Socratic app provide instant, on-demand guidance, walking students through problems step by step and replicating the advantages of one-on-one tutoring. But when it comes to hospitality education, IIHM’s AI innovations—especially in the development of sector-specific LLMs—are truly unique.

Neil Rippingtop taking Class

IIHM is the first hospitality education institution in the world to pioneer the integration of AI into its curriculum, syllabus, and practical teaching. It is a true global first-mover in this space.

The International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) is among the first to pioneer AI integration into hospitality education, backed by a knowledge-sharing declaration with over 60 countries. IIHM is now set to launch the world’s first generative AI-powered knowledge engine for the hospitality industry, NamAIste, IIHM HospitalityGPT.

Powered by advanced LLM RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) technology, NamAIste, IIHM HospitalityGPT will go far beyond a conventional AI chatbot. It will be a fully customized platform that represents the future of hospitality intelligence.

Dr Suborno Bose, Chairman of IIHM Worldwide, speaking to hundreds of student aspirants during a nationwide online address in mid-April, said, “This is IIHM’s gift to the world. It’s not made in Silicon Valley or China, but right here in India. It is truly Indian and yet, amazingly international.”

This bold innovation aligns with the rapid growth of the global AI market, and others are likely to follow. It marks a natural progression that will help make the hospitality industry truly future-ready.

This is a sponsored article. This article has been produced on behalf of IIHM by ABP Digital Brand Hub.