Ranbir Kapoor, Imran Khan rejected ‘Cocktail’ because of Deepika Padukone’s role: Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan has revealed that actors Ranbir Kapoor and Imran Khan were approached for Cocktail before he eventually signed on to star in the 2012 romantic drama alongside Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty.

Speaking to Variety India, Saif recalled that while Deepika and Diana had already been cast, the makers were finding it difficult to secure an actor for the male lead's role.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the actor, one reason may have been that Deepika's character Veronica had the most ‘delicious’ role in the film.

“They had Deepika and Diana, but they couldn’t get a hero to play the part, probably because Veronica’s part is so delicious. I remember some names they asked. I think they had asked Imran Khan and they had asked Ranbir Kapoor. And they had asked a few people, and I said, ‘Okay, cool, I’ll do it’,” Saif said.

“And I think they should all be very thankful I did. That’s my story. Yeah, because I had great fun. I love Homi. And we had a good time doing it,” he added.

Directed by Homi Adajania and released in 2012, Cocktail starred Saif, Deepika and Diana Penty in lead roles. The film's soundtrack, featuring songs such as Tum Hi Ho Bandhu, Daaru Desi and Second Hand Jawaani, also became popular.

A spiritual sequel Cocktail 2, directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan, is currently running in theatres. The upcoming film stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.