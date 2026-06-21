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regular-article-logo Sunday, 21 June 2026

Europe swelters under heatwave, France restricts public alcohol consumption and outdoor sports

More than 200,000 people across Europe died from heat-related causes over the last four years, and most of the fatalities were preventable, the World Health Organisation's Europe office said this month

AP Published 21.06.26, 11:31 AM
A woman protects herself from the sun under an umbrella on the Trocadero square near the Eiffel Tower as temperatures rise in Paris during a second heatwave affecting a large part of France, June 20, 2026.

A woman protects herself from the sun under an umbrella on the Trocadero square near the Eiffel Tower as temperatures rise in Paris during a second heatwave affecting a large part of France, June 20, 2026. Reuters picture

France is putting emergency services and military forces on wildfire alert, restricting public alcohol consumption and cancelling some outdoor sports events to cope with a heat wave unfurling across parts of Europe.

About a third of France is under the national weather service's heat red alert Sunday and temperatures are high nationwide, expected to reach 40 C on Sunday in some areas, in a country where air-conditioning isn't widespread. The forecast for Monday is even hotter.

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The Eiffel Tower and other Paris venues set up misting stations to cool crowds, among a raft of measures announced by national and local authorities to minimize risks.

More than 200,000 people across Europe died from heat-related causes over the last four years, and most of the fatalities were preventable, the World Health Organisation's Europe office said this month. More above-average temperatures are expected this summer, which can cause heat exhaustion and life-threatening heat stroke.

WHO's Europe office called for countries and institutions to implement heat plans, such as opening cooling centres, or introducing breaks or flexible shifts that enable workers to stay out of the midday sun.

France's annual Music Day on Sunday is a particular concern for authorities. The nationwide summer solstice celebration involves thousands of concerts in village squares, rave venues and Paris clubs, bringing communities together and increasingly drawing international visitors.

The government ordered organisers of music day events to limit alcohol use to "preserve emergency services and allow medics to concentrate on taking care of the most vulnerable."

Authorities are notably worried about people living in the baking streets, and elderly people in nursing homes or isolated in their homes. About 15,000 older people died in a 2003 heat wave that became a reckoning for France.

The government announced Saturday reinforced wildfire readiness and ordered tightened surveillance of water supplies to France's many nuclear reactors.

Schools will only be closed as a last recourse, the government said, though end-of-year exams held in the afternoons may be delayed until the following morning or otherwise rearranged.

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu convened a government heat crisis meeting on Saturday and plans another one on Sunday, in the face of what the national weather service called a "widespread, long-lasting and intense" hot spell.

Lecornu ordered government ministers to plan for better adapting France to heat waves in the future - including "via air conditioning, if necessary."

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