Reimagining Bengal healthcare: Priorities for renewal, reform and public trust

The greatest opportunity before a new government may not lie in creating new schemes, but in restoring the credibility of public institutions. Few sectors illustrate this challenge more clearly than healthcare.

While infrastructure has expanded and access has improved in several areas over the years, public confidence in the system has steadily weakened.

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Rebuilding that confidence may become one of the defining governance achievements of the coming decade. The challenges confronting Bengal’s health system did not emerge overnight. They are the cumulative consequence of years of fragmented planning, an excessive emphasis on expansion without equivalent attention to quality, inadequate accountability mechanisms, and a gradual erosion of institutional culture.

Successive administrations have undoubtedly expanded access and infrastructure, but many of the deeper structural issues that determine quality, efficiency, and public trust remain unresolved. The present political transition therefore offers an opportunity not merely for administrative change, but for a fundamental reset in the philosophy and governance of public health.

Bengal occupies a special place in the history of healthcare in India. It was among the earliest centres of modern medical education in Asia and helped shape many of the institutional traditions that continue to influence health systems across the country.

The state possesses a rich network of public hospitals, medical colleges, health professionals, and academic institutions. Yet conversations with citizens across villages, towns, and cities reveal a common concern: despite substantial investments and visible expansion, many people continue to experience uncertainty regarding the quality, reliability, and responsiveness of care.

The forthcoming budget presents an opportunity not merely to allocate resources but to articulate a long-term vision for rebuilding trust in the health system.

The challenge is not one of intent alone. It is about creating a balance between expansion and excellence, between access and quality, and between immediate political demands and long-term institutional strengthening.

Shift the focus from infrastructure expansion to system performance: Over the past decades, substantial investments have been made in buildings, facilities, and physical infrastructure. While such investments remain important, the next phase of health-sector development may benefit from a greater emphasis on improving the performance of existing institutions. The question before the state is no longer how many buildings can be constructed, but how effectively existing facilities function. Cleaner hospitals, reliable services, responsive administration, shorter waiting times, and measurable quality standards often matter as much as new infrastructure. Consolidation and improvement of what already exists may yield greater returns than rapid expansion alone.

Invest in human resources and accountability: The quality of any health system ultimately depends on its people. Doctors, nurses, technicians, administrators, and support staff constitute the backbone of service delivery. A renewed emphasis on attendance, accountability, professional development, and performance assessment could significantly strengthen public confidence. Modern health systems across the world increasingly combine supportive supervision with transparent performance metrics. Bengal could consider developing similar frameworks that reward commitment and excellence while ensuring accountability at all levels. Particular attention may be directed toward strengthening managerial leadership within health facilities. Hospital administration should evolve from a largely administrative function to one that actively drives quality improvement, efficiency, patient experience, and institutional culture. Public service carries both rights and responsibilities. Re-establishing a culture where performance and accountability are valued alongside entitlement may be among the most important reforms the sector can undertake.

Reduce dependence on outsourcing in critical services: The growing dependence on outsourced services in certain areas warrants careful review. While outsourcing may provide short-term operational solutions, long-term system resilience depends upon building in-house capacity. Critical services, particularly diagnostics and imaging, should gradually move toward stronger institutional ownership wherever feasible. A phased strategy to recruit, train, and retain skilled personnel within the public system could improve quality, continuity, and institutional confidence while preserving public sector capability.

Build a robust state-wide digital and artificial intelligence platform: Bengal has an opportunity to emerge as a national leader in digital health. A unified health data architecture connecting primary care facilities, district hospitals, medical colleges, laboratories, and public health programmes could transform decision-making and service delivery. Artificial intelligence tools may support disease surveillance, patient triage, referral management, workforce planning, predictive analytics, and administrative efficiency. Technology, however, should not be viewed as an end in itself. Its purpose must be to strengthen clinical care, improve responsiveness, and enhance the human relationship that remains at the heart of medicine.

Strengthen rural and community-based healthcare: The success of a health system should not be measured solely by the number of patients reaching tertiary hospitals. Rather, it should be measured by how many health needs are successfully addressed close to people’s homes. Greater investments in primary care, sub-centres, health and wellness centres, community outreach, disease prevention, and public health programmes can reduce unnecessary referrals and overcrowding at major hospitals.The long-term goal should be clear: ensure that patients receive the right care at the right level of the system, with tertiary institutions reserved for conditions that genuinely require advanced care.

Create a scientific referral system: Many tertiary facilities remain burdened by cases that could be effectively managed at peripheral levels. A digitally enabled referral pathway, supported by telemedicine and evidence-based clinical protocols, could improve patient flow while strengthening confidence in district and sub-district facilities. Such a system would not only improve efficiency but also ensure that scarce specialist resources are used where they are needed most. The objective should be a system where referrals are driven by clinical necessity rather than institutional habit.

Make quality the central metric: Health-sector discussions often focus on numbers — hospital attendance, beds added, facilities inaugurated, procedures performed, or medical colleges established. While these indicators are important, they do not by themselves define success. The next generation of reforms should place greater emphasis on outcomes. Patient satisfaction, infection rates, treatment success, workforce availability, waiting times, continuity of care, and equity of access may provide a more meaningful assessment of system performance. A shift from measuring activity to measuring outcomes would represent a profound transformation in how public health is governed and evaluated.

Looking ahead

Political transitions create moments of possibility. They allow governments to revisit assumptions, reassess priorities, and imagine institutions not as they are, but as they could become.

The coming years offer Bengal an opportunity to move beyond incremental improvements and pursue a broader renewal of its public health system. Such a transformation will require patience, institutional commitment, administrative courage, and a willingness to focus on quality as much as quantity.

The state already possesses many of the ingredients required for success: a rich legacy, talented professionals, respected academic institutions, and an engaged citizenry. What is needed now is a sustained commitment to rebuilding trust, strengthening accountability, and restoring excellence.

If pursued with clarity and purpose, the next decade could mark the beginning of a new chapter in the evolution of healthcare in Bengal — one defined not merely by expansion, but by quality; not merely by expenditure, but by outcomes; and not merely by promises, but by renewed public confidence in one of the state’s most important institutions.

Dr Abhijit Chowdhury is an expert in public health