Development tied to seas: PM commissions three indigenously built naval ships in Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday commissioned three indigenously-built naval ships at the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port here.

The three indigenously built frontline platforms -- stealth frigate Dunagiri, survey vessel (large) Sanshodhak, and anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft Agray-- represent key operational capabilities across maritime combat, hydrographic surveying and anti-submarine warfare.

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In his address after commissioning three indigenously built naval ships at the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port here, Modi said India does not want to remain only a buyer country in the defence sector and the nation's armed forces cannot become just a market for the world.

"The recognition of our capabilities lies in our self-reliance and not in becoming a market for the world," he said.

Modi said India demonstrated its maritime capabilities a few years ago by commissioning aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

He said over 40 warships and submarines have been commissioned in the last few years, and 45 large naval platforms are under construction.

"No nation can become a big power without maritime prowess. Development, security and prosperity are tied to the seas," he said.

He said the frontline platforms represent key operational capabilities across maritime combat, hydrographic surveying and anti-submarine warfare.

West Bengal Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, and Indian Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan were among the dignitaries present at the commissioning event.

The vessels were designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau and built by Kolkata-based Defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd.

These platforms have indigenous content exceeding 75 per cent, with extensive participation by the Indian industry, including more than 200 MSMEs, in their construction, an official said.