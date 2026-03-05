Over 1,160 killed in US-Israel war on Iran in six days: Report

Scores of people have been killed across the Middle East since the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on February 28, with Gulf states that host U.S. military bases and personnel and Lebanon quickly drawn into the conflict.

Here are the death tolls from the war so far as reported by involved countries as of March 5, the sixth day of the war. Reuters has not independently verified these deaths.

* IRAN 1,045 people killed, including 175 schoolgirls and staff killed in a missile strike on a primary school in Minab in the country's south on the war's first day, according to the non-profit humanitarian group Iranian Red Crescent Society. It was unclear if the overall death toll included Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps military casualties.

* ISRAEL 10 civilians killed, including nine people in an Iranian missile strike on Beit Shemesh near Jerusalem on March 1, according to Israel's ambulance service Magen David Adom. The Israel Defense Forces has not reported any military casualties.

* LEBANON 77 people killed in Israeli strikes, according to Lebanon's health ministry.

* BAHRAIN One person killed after fire broke out in Bahrain's Salman Industrial City following missile interception, according to the interior ministry.

* KUWAIT Three people, including two Kuwaiti soldiers, killed in Iranian attacks on the country, according to Kuwait's health and foreign ministries.

* OMAN One person killed after a projectile hit the Marshall Islands–flagged product tanker MKD VYOM off the coast of Muscat.

* UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Three people killed, according to UAE's defense ministry.

* US MILITARY Six U.S. service members were killed in a strike on a facility in Kuwait, according to U.S. Central Command.

* SYRIA Four people were killed when an Iranian missile struck a building in the southern Syrian city of Sweida on Saturday, state news agency SANA said.

• IRAQ At least 13 people were killed, according to Iraqi health authorities, including 11 militiamen, one army soldier and one civilian, based on health registration figures.