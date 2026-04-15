US President Donald Trump dials PM Modi, discusses Hormuz, West Asia situation

US President Donald Trump called Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and both “stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure”.

This is the second time the two have spoken over the phone since the West Asia conflict began on February 28. Their last conversation was on March 24, and then too the Strait of Hormuz was a subject of concern.

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Announcing the conversation on X, Modi said: “Received a call from my friend President Donald Trump. We reviewed the substantial progress achieved in our bilateral cooperation in various sectors. We are committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas. We also discussed the situation in West Asia and stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure.”

Later in the day, Trump told the New York Post that Iran talks could resume in Pakistan over the next two days.

Reacting to the Prime Minister’s post, US ambassador to India Sergio Gor said: “A very positive and productive call! Stay tuned…”

Beyond this, there was no official word from the US side on the conversation.