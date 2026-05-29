23-year-old Indian student found dead in Canada

A 23-year-old woman from India, who came to Canada on a student visa, was found dead earlier this month inside a home in Niagara Region.

The Indian Consulate in Toronto said in a social media post that it was “deeply saddened” to learn about the death of Indian international student Vidhi Megha in St Catherine, Niagara.

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“We convey our deepest condolences to the bereaved family and solidarity on this tragic loss. The Consulate is in touch with the family members in India and Canada and also the funeral home and is providing all support and assistance to the family, including for transportation of the mortal remains to India,” the consulate said.

According to CTV News, officers were called to the area of Lakeshore Road and Lake Street in Niagara Region on May 15 to reports of two people without vital signs.

They discovered 23-year-old Vidhi Megha dead inside a residence. Police have not released a cause of death, according to the report.

Previously, investigators confirmed that 40-year-old Joshua St. Omer of St. Catharines has been charged with second-degree murder regarding the incident, CTV News reported.

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