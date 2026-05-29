Trump's threat to close Newark airport to international travel could cost $8 billion, travel body warns

A leading US travel industry group warned on Friday that removing immigration officials from Newark Liberty International Airport would cause “immediate and lasting harm” and could cost the US economy up to $8 billion annually in lost tourism spending.

The US Travel Association said US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at Newark airport process around 5 million returning American travellers every year, warning that any suspension of operations would severely disrupt travel and strand passengers.

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“Millions of international visitors will face the same disruption, and with the FIFA World Cup weeks away, the damage to America’s reputation as a welcoming destination would be significant and lasting,” the association said.

The warning comes as tensions escalate between the Trump administration and local authorities over immigration enforcement policies.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has threatened to suspend the processing of international passengers and cargo at Newark airport if law enforcement agencies in northern New Jersey continue restricting cooperation with federal immigration officials.

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the administration was considering reassigning CBP officers away from Newark, accusing local police of failing to ensure safe access for federal agents to a regional immigration detention centre.

According to reports, the administration is weighing similar measures in other major “sanctuary cities” with international airport hubs, including Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle.

The FIFA World Cup final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, roughly 12 miles from Newark airport, heightening concerns over potential travel disruptions during the tournament.

The proposed move has also exposed divisions within the administration. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy publicly opposed the idea during a recent congressional hearing.

“We shouldn't shut down air travel in a state that doesn't agree with our politics,” Duffy said.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche described suspending airport customs operations as an “extreme” option, while adding that the administration was considering all available measures.

Airlines and industry groups are lobbying officials in Washington to prevent any suspension, warning that the move could severely affect international tourism, passenger traffic and regional supply chains.