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regular-article-logo Friday, 29 May 2026

Donald Trump to meet with aides to make 'final determination' on deal with Iran

The deal would extend the fragile ceasefire by 60 days as new talks are held on Iran's disputed nuclear programme

AP Published 29.05.26, 08:59 PM
US President Donald Trump.

US President Donald Trump. File picture

US President Donald Trump says he's holding a White House Situation Room meeting with his advisors as he looks to make a "final determination" on moving forward with a deal to extend the Iran ceasefire.

Trump confirmed the high-level White House talks on Friday, the day after The Associated Press and other news outlets reported that US and Iranian negotiators had come to terms on a tentative agreement.

The deal would extend the fragile ceasefire by 60 days as new talks are held on Iran's disputed nuclear programme.

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