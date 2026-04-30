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regular-article-logo Thursday, 30 April 2026

Amazon services halted in Bahrain, UAE due to damaged cloud regions in Middle East conflict

Amazon Web Services said it has suspended billing operations in both regions while teams work to restore normal operations, a process it expects to take several months

Reuters Published 30.04.26, 02:25 PM
AWS logo is seen in this illustration taken October 20, 2025.

AWS logo is seen in this illustration taken October 20, 2025. Reuters

Amazon said on Thursday that damage to its cloud regions in Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates amid the conflict in the Middle East has left them unable to support customer applications.

Amazon Web Services said it has suspended billing operations in both regions while teams work to restore normal operations, a process it expects to take several months.

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The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters query on whether its facilities were hit by a drone attack or were damaged by strikes nearby. The extent of damage could not be determined.

Last month, Reuters had reported that Amazon's cloud region in Bahrain had been "disrupted" due to drone activity in the area.

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