Zelensky flags Russia peace team reshuffle, says purposely done to postpone decisions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday he was surprised that Russia had decided to change the leadership of its negotiating team for peace talks in Geneva next week, a move he said was designed to postpone any decisions.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Zelenskiy said foreign troops would be needed in Ukraine after a peace deal was reached to deter any future aggression by Russia.

He said the U.S. had proposed a security guarantee lasting for 15 years after the war, but Ukraine wanted a deal for 20 years or longer.