UC Berkeley student from Karnataka goes missing in California

A 22‑year‑old Indian postgraduate student has gone missing in the US state of California, triggering efforts by local authorities, his university and the Indian consulate to locate him.

Saketh Sreenivasaiah, a student at UC Berkeley, originally from the southern Indian state of Karnataka, was last seen on Tuesday in the 1700 block of Dwight Way, according to police.

His disappearance has alarmed friends, family and the larger Indian student community in the Bay Area.

Local media reported that Sreenivasaiah’s backpack, containing his passport and laptop, was found on a doorstep in the Park Hills neighbourhood, heightening concerns over his safety.

The Indian consulate in San Francisco responded to the case on social media platform X, expressing concern over the situation.

“Deeply concerned about the disappearance of Saketh Sreenivasaiah, an Indian postgraduate student of UC Berkeley, hailing from the State of Karnataka,” the consulate post said.

“The Consulate is in touch with the family and also is in contact with the concerned local authorities to locate the student,” it added. Officials have released a basic description of Sreenivasaiah to aid in the search.

He is reported to be about 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing approximately 73 kilograms, with short black hair and brown eyes. Berkeley police have urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to get in touch with local law enforcement.