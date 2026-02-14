MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 14 February 2026

UC Berkeley student from Karnataka goes missing in California

Local media reported that Sreenivasaiah’s backpack, containing his passport and laptop, was found on a doorstep in the Park Hills neighbourhood, heightening concerns over his safety

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 14.02.26, 12:34 PM
Saketh Sreenivasaiah

Saketh Sreenivasaiah LinkedIn

A 22‑year‑old Indian postgraduate student has gone missing in the US state of California, triggering efforts by local authorities, his university and the Indian consulate to locate him.

Saketh Sreenivasaiah, a student at UC Berkeley, originally from the southern Indian state of Karnataka, was last seen on Tuesday in the 1700 block of Dwight Way, according to police.

ADVERTISEMENT

His disappearance has alarmed friends, family and the larger Indian student community in the Bay Area.

Also Read

Local media reported that Sreenivasaiah’s backpack, containing his passport and laptop, was found on a doorstep in the Park Hills neighbourhood, heightening concerns over his safety.

The Indian consulate in San Francisco responded to the case on social media platform X, expressing concern over the situation.

“Deeply concerned about the disappearance of Saketh Sreenivasaiah, an Indian postgraduate student of UC Berkeley, hailing from the State of Karnataka,” the consulate post said.

“The Consulate is in touch with the family and also is in contact with the concerned local authorities to locate the student,” it added. Officials have released a basic description of Sreenivasaiah to aid in the search.

He is reported to be about 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing approximately 73 kilograms, with short black hair and brown eyes. Berkeley police have urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to get in touch with local law enforcement.

RELATED TOPICS

Indian Student California
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistan captain non-committal on India handshake ahead of T20 World Cup clash

India captain Suryakumar Yadav had announced in Dubai last year during the Asia Cup that his team would not shake hands with Pakistan as a mark of respect for Indian citizens who lost their lives in Pahalgam terror attack
Sudhakar Singh
Quote left Quote right

This (India-US trade deal) is a death warrant for farmers, prepared without taking their opinion

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT