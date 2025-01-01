MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 01 January 2025

Trump 'will end Putin's aggression': Zelenskiy says US will force Russia into 'peace'

Russians 'fear freedom', says the Ukrainian President, who believes the war is a conflict between a 'deranged state' and a 'civilised one'

Reuters Published 01.01.25, 01:03 PM
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and then U.S. President Donald Trump attend a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan June 28, 2019.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and then U.S. President Donald Trump attend a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan June 28, 2019. Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said late on Tuesday that no one would give peace to his country as a gift, but he believed the United States would stand alongside Kyiv as it fights to stop Russia's 34-month invasion.

Zelenskiy, in a slick 21-minute New Year video greeting to his compatriots, also said only a strong Ukraine could secure peace and earn worldwide respect.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We know that peace will not be given to us as a gift, but we will do everything to stop Russia and end the war, something each of us desires," Zelenskiy said against a backdrop of the blue-and-yellow national flag, battlefield scenes and pictures of children.

He recalled conversations with outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden, President-elect Donald Trump and "everyone who supports us in the United States".

"I have no doubt that the new American president wants and will be able to bring peace and end (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's aggression," Zelenskiy said.

"He understands that the former is impossible without the latter. Because this is not a street brawl where the two sides need to be pacified. This is a full-scale aggression by a deranged state against a civilised one. And I believe that, together with the United States, we are capable of the strength to force Russia into a just peace."

Russia, Zelenskiy said, was not to be trusted either in battle or in talks.

"If today Russia shakes your hand, it doesn't mean that tomorrow the same hand will not start killing you," he said. "Russians fear those who are free. What they don't understand. They fear freedom."

Biden's administration has provided by far the most military support for Ukraine among Western nations since the February 2022 full-scale invasion.

Ukraine has been wary of Trump's criticism of aid to Kyiv and his pledge, during the U.S. election campaign, to bring a quick end to the war, but Zelenskiy has expressed optimism about ensuring continuing U.S. support.

Ukraine has endured a difficult year, with Russian forces taking village after village in a quicker advance on the eastern front than since the beginning of the invasion.

In recent months, Zelenskiy has said that any settlement to the conflict is predicated on receiving security guarantees from Western nations and Kyiv securing an invitation to join the NATO alliance, a notion Russia rejects out of hand.

In his greeting, Zelenskiy said that in the past year, Ukraine had launched an incursion into southern Russia's Kursk region, staged long-range drone strikes against distant Russian targets and developed domestically produced drones and other weapons.

"Every day in the coming year, I and all of us must fight so that Ukraine can be strong enough," he said. "Only such a Ukraine is respected and heard - both on the battlefield and at the negotiating table."

RELATED TOPICS

Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Volodymyr Zelenskiy Vladimir Putin
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

In pictures: From Times Square to Burj Khalifa, how the world welcomed 2025

Glimpses of New Year's celebrations in different countries as Sydney, London, Dubai, Mumbai light up the sky with dazzling fireworks and light shows
Campbell Wilson
Quote left Quote right

Air India's global coverage will further increase in the years ahead

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT