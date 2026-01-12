Trump says Iran reached out for talks after US threat over protest crackdown

President Donald Trump said Iran reached out to the US and proposed negotiations after he threatened action in response to a crackdown on protesters in the Middle Eastern country.

Trump in comments to reporters aboard Air Force One said that his administration was in talks to set up a meeting with Tehran, but cautioned that he may have to act first as reports of the death toll in Iran mount and the government continues to arrest protesters.

“I think they're tired of being beat up by the United States,” Trump said. He added, “Iran wants to negotiate.”

A crackdown on nationwide protests in Iran has killed at least 544 people and even more are feared dead, activists said Sunday.