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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 03 June 2026

Tehran condemns Kuwait, Bahrain for 'direct responsibility' in support of US attacks on Iran

The country's foreign ministry said it reserved the right to self-defence and would use all available means to respond, including by targeting the source of any future attacks

Reuters Published 03.06.26, 02:59 PM
Smoke rises from Kuwait international airport after a drone strike on fuel storage in Kuwait City, Kuwait, Friday, Wednesday, March 25, 2026.

Smoke rises from Kuwait international airport after a drone strike on fuel storage in Kuwait City, Kuwait, Friday, Wednesday, March 25, 2026. AP/PTI

Iran's foreign ministry condemned on Wednesday what it described as US attacks on an Iranian oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz and a telecommunications tower on Qeshm Island, saying they violated a ceasefire understanding and international law.

The ministry said Kuwait and Bahrain bore "direct and clear responsibility" for the attacks, alleging their territory and facilities had been used to support US military operations against Iran.

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Tehran said it reserved the right to self-defence and would use all available means to respond, including by targeting the source of any future attacks.

An Iranian drone and missile attack struck Kuwait's international airport early on Wednesday, causing injuries and forcing authorities to divert flights, Kuwait's state news agency reported.

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