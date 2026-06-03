Tehran condemns Kuwait, Bahrain for 'direct responsibility' in support of US attacks on Iran

Iran's foreign ministry condemned on Wednesday what it described as US attacks on an Iranian oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz and a telecommunications tower on Qeshm Island, saying they violated a ceasefire understanding and international law.

The ministry said Kuwait and Bahrain bore "direct and clear responsibility" for the attacks, alleging their territory and facilities had been used to support US military operations against Iran.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tehran said it reserved the right to self-defence and would use all available means to respond, including by targeting the source of any future attacks.

An Iranian drone and missile attack struck Kuwait's international airport early on Wednesday, causing injuries and forcing authorities to divert flights, Kuwait's state news agency reported.