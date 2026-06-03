New York senate backs proclamation of August 15 as India Independence Day in the state

The New York state senate has adopted a resolution urging Governor Kathy Hochul to proclaim August 15, 2026 as India Independence Day in the state, with lawmakers recalling Mahatma Gandhi's legacy and lauding the contributions of the Indian-American community in the US.

The resolution sponsored by Senator Jeremy Cooney noted that it is the custom of the state legislature to recognise official days that are important to the cultural heritage of New York's citizens.

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The resolution underlined, "India's independence is enormously important to people around the world; it marks the end of a 90-year struggle to achieve stronger civil, political, and economic rights along with self-determination." During the discussion on the resolution, several state senators hailed India’s civilisational heritage, democratic traditions, Gandhi's enduring message of peace and the growing contributions of the Indian-American community in New York and across the US.

Cooney said Indians around the world were making lasting impacts in their communities, and this is an opportunity to join together and celebrate and reflect on the shared history, culture, and heritage.

Senator Joseph Addabbo Jr recalled Gandhi's words that the future depends on what one does in the present, saying the message continues to inspire Indian Americans and future generations.

Senator John Liu said India has been around for thousands of years. “It has been a civilisation. It has been a country. It has been a model of democracy for actually a lot longer than our country," he said.

Senator Jeremy Zellner said the Indian American community is “woven into the fabric of our everyday life” in his district. “They are our neighbours raising families here, working in critical professions, and helping shape the character of our region,” he said.

Senator Toby Ann Stavisky called for continuing the "tradition of friendship" between the two nations, saying commonalities outweighed differences.

Senator Steven Rhoads said he is proud to represent a district that is enriched by a dynamic and growing Indian population whose culture, traditions, entrepreneurship, and community spirit strengthen local neighbourhoods.

Noting that there are large Indian-American communities throughout New York State, Senator Jack Martins said they have become integral to “our communities, not only participating as business owners and civic leaders, but also academically excelling in our schools. They truly are the path to the future".

The Consulate General of India in New York welcomed the Senate's action, saying it "reflects the close bonds of friendship, democracy and shared values between India and the United States”.

“From India’s heritage to New York’s heart: celebrating bonds of democracy and community,” the Consulate said in a social media post.

The mission thanked Cooney for sponsoring the resolution and also expressed appreciation to lawmakers for their "warm recognition of India's rich heritage and the invaluable contributions of the Indian-American community to New York".