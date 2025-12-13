Army ready to counter external and internal threats, says Pak's Chief of Defence Forces Munir

Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir on Saturday said the Pakistan Army was prepared to deal with threats posed by external and international elements.

Munir visited the Gujranwala and Sialkot garrisons, where he was briefed on the formations’ operational readiness and key initiatives aimed at strengthening combat preparedness, according to a statement issued by the army.



ADVERTISEMENT

During the visit, he interacted with officers and soldiers and lauded their high morale and steadfast commitment to national security, while stressing the importance of rigorous and mission-oriented training.

“Pakistan Army remains fully focused on both internal and external challenges, including hostile hybrid campaigns, extremist ideologies, and divisive elements seeking to undermine national stability,” he said on the occasion.

The army chief also witnessed a field training exercise and an advanced simulator training facility, praising the formations’ high professional standards and overall state of readiness.

Emphasising the importance of technological adaptability, he noted that modern warfare demands agility, precision, situational awareness and swift decision-making.

The remarks come against the backdrop of heightened regional tensions following India’s launch of Operation Sindoor on 7 May, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

The strikes led to four days of intense clashes before an understanding to stop military actions was reached on 10 May.

On the internal security front, the government last year notified the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan as “Fitna al-Khawarij”, a reference to a group in early Islamic history associated with violence.